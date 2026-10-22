Comcast Media Strength Offsets Broadband Loss

Key Moments

Comcast lost 144,000 broadband customers in the third quarter, a deeper decline than analysts had forecast.

NBCUniversal’s media division increased third-quarter revenue by 13% to $5.36 billion, with Peacock swinging to a pre-tax profit of $261 million.

Comcast posted adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share, topping the analyst consensus of 98 cents per share.

Broadband Business Under Pressure

Comcast Corp faced a sharper-than-anticipated drop in broadband subscribers in the third quarter, as intensified competition eroded its core connectivity business. The company reported a net loss of 144,000 broadband users for the period, exceeding the 116,800 subscriber losses projected by analysts surveyed by FactSet and worsening from the 91,000 user decline recorded in the same quarter a year earlier.

Management is contending with intensified pricing pressure from major telecom rivals such as AT&T, along with smaller fiber internet providers. These competitors are using aggressive discounting strategies that are making it increasingly difficult for Comcast to hold on to broadband customers without resorting to substantial promotional offers.

The company is also reportedly preparing a significant round of layoffs as part of an effort to restructure its connectivity operations, aiming to adapt the business to the current competitive and pricing environment.

Upcoming NBCUniversal Spinoff

Comcast’s media assets, grouped under NBCUniversal, are slated to be separated from the parent company as part of a planned spinoff targeted for completion by mid-2027. The separation is set to include its film and television studios, theme park operations, and the Peacock streaming platform.

Media Segment Outperforms

NBCUniversal delivered solid growth in its media businesses during the quarter, buoyed by theatrical and streaming performance. Universal Studios saw a standout contribution from “The Odyssey,” which became the highest-grossing film in the studio’s history and lifted pre-tax profit for the unit by 18.6%.

The broader media division generated a 13% rise in third-quarter revenue to $5.36 billion. This growth was fueled in part by soccer World Cup programming and the performance of “Love Island USA” on Peacock.

Peacock itself marked a notable financial milestone. The streaming service reported pre-tax profit of $261 million for the quarter, a sharp turnaround from a pre-tax loss of $217 million in the same period a year earlier.

Segment / Metric Current Quarter Year-Ago Period / Estimate Comment Broadband net change -144,000 users -91,000 users (year-ago); -116,800 (FactSet estimate) Losses exceeded both prior-year decline and analyst expectations Media division revenue $5.36 billion N/A Up 13% year over year Peacock pre-tax profit $261 million -$217 million (loss, year-ago) Shifted from loss to profit Theme parks revenue $2.60 billion $2.71 billion (LSEG estimate) Down 4.4%; below analyst expectations Adjusted EPS $1.07 $0.98 (estimate) Beat consensus forecast

Theme Parks Face Mixed Demand

NBCUniversal’s theme park division encountered softer trends, with uneven demand across regions. The company reported weaker attendance in Orlando, while geopolitical tensions continued to discourage Chinese travelers from visiting Japan, weighing on performance in that market.

Revenue for the theme park segment declined 4.4% to $2.60 billion in the quarter. That result fell short of the average analyst estimate of $2.71 billion, based on figures compiled by LSEG.

Earnings Beat Despite Connectivity Headwinds

Despite the pressure on its broadband operations and the challenges in its theme park unit, Comcast delivered stronger profitability than Wall Street had expected. The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share, topping the consensus estimate of 98 cents per share.