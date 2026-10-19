Nvidia Futures Near Support as Oversold Signals Emerge

Key Moments
- Binance NVIDIA tokenized futures traded at $217.17 with five short and medium-term moving averages stacked overhead while the SMA 200 at $212.18 remained below price.
- Stochastic readings (%K 18.08, %D 14.47) moved into oversold territory as the MACD histogram printed 0.0000, indicating stalled bearish momentum at a negative level.
- Open interest reached 479,852 contracts (about $104.58 million notional) with a 0.44% daily increase, while the 8-hour funding rate stayed at 0.0000%, underscoring indecisive positioning.
Divided Moving Averages and Bollinger Band Structure
The Binance futures contract referencing NVIDIA’s tokenized stock was quoted at $217.17 on October 19, rebounding from an intraday low of $211.33. The current price is capped by a cluster of five moving averages forming a stepped resistance zone: the SMA 7 at $217.82, SMA 20 at $227.88, SMA 50 at $225.22, EMA 12 at $221.34, and EMA 26 at $224.33 all sit above the latest trade.
In contrast, the SMA 200 at $212.18 is positioned beneath the market. Its close alignment with immediate support at $212.83 creates a compact downside area where technical support converges, marking a key region for short-term traders.
Bollinger Bands further highlight the contract’s placement within its recent range. Based on daily Binance futures data, the %B indicator printed 0.1907, placing price near the lower band at $210.55 and clearly below the middle band at $227.88, which is equivalent to the SMA 20. The upper band is located at $245.22. A %B value under 0.20 signals that price has moved to the lower end of its recent distribution, pointing to an already-extended downside move without guaranteeing a reversal.
Momentum Gauges: RSI, Stochastic, and MACD
The RSI registered 39.61, below the midpoint of its range but still above the commonly watched 30 threshold, indicating weakening momentum rather than a fully oversold condition. The Stochastic oscillator, however, showed a more extreme reading, with %K at 18.08 and %D at 14.47, firmly within oversold territory. This region typically corresponds to phases where short-term selling pressure has tended to fade rather than intensify.
The difference between a sub-50 RSI that is not yet oversold and a clearly oversold Stochastic points to decelerating downside momentum that often resolves through sideways consolidation before a clearer direction is established.
MACD readings align with that picture of a pause. Both the MACD line and its signal line stood at -2.9911, leaving the histogram at exactly 0.0000. Bearish momentum has neither accelerated nor reversed at this point, producing a standstill signal. The flat histogram offers no additional directionality and instead flags a temporary equilibrium in negative territory.
Key Trading Levels and Volatility Profile
Immediate support is identified at $212.83, with the SMA 200 at $212.18 sitting just below and reinforcing this zone. A daily close below $212.83 would both break near-term support and bring the 200-day average into active test, shifting focus to the next strong support reference at $208.50.
On the upside, near-term resistance comes in at $220.00, backed by stronger resistance at $222.84. The pivot point at $215.67 lies slightly under the current price, highlighting a market caught between competing forces rather than exhibiting a clear trend.
The ATR(14) on the daily timeframe, calculated from Binance futures data, measured $5.42. This typical daily range covers nearly the entire distance from immediate support at $212.83 to immediate resistance at $220.00. As a result, stop-loss levels tighter than roughly $5 from the entry price may be vulnerable to normal intraday volatility.
|Metric
|Value
|Comment
|Last price (Binance futures)
|$217.17
|Recovered from $211.33 session low
|SMA 7
|$217.82
|Immediate overhead average
|SMA 20 / Middle Bollinger Band
|$227.88
|Key mean-reversion reference
|SMA 50
|$225.22
|Part of resistance cluster
|EMA 12
|$221.34
|Short-term trend gauge
|EMA 26
|$224.33
|Medium-term trend gauge
|SMA 200
|$212.18
|Major support just below price
|Immediate support
|$212.83
|Aligned with SMA 200 zone
|Strong support
|$208.50
|Next key downside reference
|Immediate resistance
|$220.00
|First upside cap
|Strong resistance
|$222.84
|Critical invalidation level for bears
|Lower Bollinger Band
|$210.55
|Price trading near this band
|Upper Bollinger Band
|$245.22
|Top of recent volatility envelope
|%B
|0.1907
|Indicates move toward lower band
|RSI
|39.61
|Weak, not yet oversold
|Stochastic %K / %D
|18.08 / 14.47
|Oversold zone
|MACD / Signal
|-2.9911 / -2.9911
|Histogram at 0.0000
|ATR(14)
|$5.42
|Daily volatility gauge