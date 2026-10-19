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Home » Stock Market News » Nvidia Futures Near Support as Oversold Signals Emerge

Nvidia Futures Near Support as Oversold Signals Emerge

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Binance NVIDIA tokenized futures traded at $217.17 with five short and medium-term moving averages stacked overhead while the SMA 200 at $212.18 remained below price.
  • Stochastic readings (%K 18.08, %D 14.47) moved into oversold territory as the MACD histogram printed 0.0000, indicating stalled bearish momentum at a negative level.
  • Open interest reached 479,852 contracts (about $104.58 million notional) with a 0.44% daily increase, while the 8-hour funding rate stayed at 0.0000%, underscoring indecisive positioning.

Divided Moving Averages and Bollinger Band Structure

The Binance futures contract referencing NVIDIA’s tokenized stock was quoted at $217.17 on October 19, rebounding from an intraday low of $211.33. The current price is capped by a cluster of five moving averages forming a stepped resistance zone: the SMA 7 at $217.82, SMA 20 at $227.88, SMA 50 at $225.22, EMA 12 at $221.34, and EMA 26 at $224.33 all sit above the latest trade.

In contrast, the SMA 200 at $212.18 is positioned beneath the market. Its close alignment with immediate support at $212.83 creates a compact downside area where technical support converges, marking a key region for short-term traders.

Bollinger Bands further highlight the contract’s placement within its recent range. Based on daily Binance futures data, the %B indicator printed 0.1907, placing price near the lower band at $210.55 and clearly below the middle band at $227.88, which is equivalent to the SMA 20. The upper band is located at $245.22. A %B value under 0.20 signals that price has moved to the lower end of its recent distribution, pointing to an already-extended downside move without guaranteeing a reversal.

Momentum Gauges: RSI, Stochastic, and MACD

The RSI registered 39.61, below the midpoint of its range but still above the commonly watched 30 threshold, indicating weakening momentum rather than a fully oversold condition. The Stochastic oscillator, however, showed a more extreme reading, with %K at 18.08 and %D at 14.47, firmly within oversold territory. This region typically corresponds to phases where short-term selling pressure has tended to fade rather than intensify.

The difference between a sub-50 RSI that is not yet oversold and a clearly oversold Stochastic points to decelerating downside momentum that often resolves through sideways consolidation before a clearer direction is established.

MACD readings align with that picture of a pause. Both the MACD line and its signal line stood at -2.9911, leaving the histogram at exactly 0.0000. Bearish momentum has neither accelerated nor reversed at this point, producing a standstill signal. The flat histogram offers no additional directionality and instead flags a temporary equilibrium in negative territory.

Key Trading Levels and Volatility Profile

Immediate support is identified at $212.83, with the SMA 200 at $212.18 sitting just below and reinforcing this zone. A daily close below $212.83 would both break near-term support and bring the 200-day average into active test, shifting focus to the next strong support reference at $208.50.

On the upside, near-term resistance comes in at $220.00, backed by stronger resistance at $222.84. The pivot point at $215.67 lies slightly under the current price, highlighting a market caught between competing forces rather than exhibiting a clear trend.

The ATR(14) on the daily timeframe, calculated from Binance futures data, measured $5.42. This typical daily range covers nearly the entire distance from immediate support at $212.83 to immediate resistance at $220.00. As a result, stop-loss levels tighter than roughly $5 from the entry price may be vulnerable to normal intraday volatility.

MetricValueComment
Last price (Binance futures)$217.17Recovered from $211.33 session low
SMA 7$217.82Immediate overhead average
SMA 20 / Middle Bollinger Band$227.88Key mean-reversion reference
SMA 50$225.22Part of resistance cluster
EMA 12$221.34Short-term trend gauge
EMA 26$224.33Medium-term trend gauge
SMA 200$212.18Major support just below price
Immediate support$212.83Aligned with SMA 200 zone
Strong support$208.50Next key downside reference
Immediate resistance$220.00First upside cap
Strong resistance$222.84Critical invalidation level for bears
Lower Bollinger Band$210.55Price trading near this band
Upper Bollinger Band$245.22Top of recent volatility envelope
%B0.1907Indicates move toward lower band
RSI39.61Weak, not yet oversold
Stochastic %K / %D18.08 / 14.47Oversold zone
MACD / Signal-2.9911 / -2.9911Histogram at 0.0000
ATR(14)$5.42Daily volatility gauge
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