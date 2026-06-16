Yum Brands to Sell Pizza Hut in $2.7B Deal

Key Moments

Yum Brands agreed to sell Pizza Hut for a total consideration of $2.7 billion amid prolonged demand weakness and intense fast-food competition.

Yum China will acquire the Mainland China Pizza Hut operations for $1.2 billion, while LongRange Capital will purchase the remaining business for $1.5 billion.

Pizza Hut represented about 12% of Yum Brands’ total revenue in 2025, and shares rose about 1% in premarket trading after the sale announcement.

Strategic Exit from Pizza Hut

On June 16, Yum Brands announced plans to divest its Pizza Hut business in a transaction valued at $2.7 billion, citing ongoing pressure from a challenging fast-food landscape and more cautious consumer spending patterns.

The move comes after a period of sustained sales declines at Pizza Hut, which has lagged behind Yum’s other fast-casual concepts. Yum Brands had previously disclosed that it was reviewing strategic alternatives for the chain following several quarters of weakening performance.

Deal Structure and Buyers

Under the announced agreement, Pizza Hut’s operations in Mainland China will be sold to Yum China for $1.2 billion. The remainder of the global Pizza Hut business will be acquired by private equity firm LongRange Capital for $1.5 billion.

Asset Buyer Transaction Value Pizza Hut – Mainland China Yum China $1.2 billion Pizza Hut – Remaining business LongRange Capital $1.5 billion Total Pizza Hut sale – $2.7 billion

Yum Brands noted that these transactions follow its decision in May to enter exclusive negotiations with LongRange Capital for the Pizza Hut unit.

Operating Backdrop and Demand Pressures

U.S. pizza chains have been contending with elevated inflation and higher commodity costs, pressures that have weighed on profitability and demand. At the same time, the article noted that the growing use of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs has been influencing consumers toward healthier eating choices, contributing to ongoing softness in demand for traditional pizza offerings.

Pizza Hut has underperformed relative to Yum’s other brands, such as Taco Bell, and has suffered several quarters of declining sales. Despite these challenges, Pizza Hut still generated about 12% of Yum Brands’ total revenue in 2025.

Portfolio Focus and Market Reaction

Following completion of the sale, Yum Brands will retain its Taco Bell and KFC chains. Commenting on the strategic rationale, Yum Brands CEO Chris Turner said, “These transactions enable Yum! to be a more focused company.”

In premarket trading after the announcement, shares of Yum were up about 1%, signaling a positive initial response from investors to the planned divestiture and portfolio simplification.

Corporate Background and Yum China’s Role

Pizza Hut was initially acquired by PepsiCo in 1977 and later spun off in 1997 together with KFC and Taco Bell to create a dedicated restaurant company that adopted the Yum Brands name in 2002.

Yum China Holdings, headquartered in Shanghai as a spin-off from Yum Brands, operates and franchises more than 18,000 outlets in China, including approximately 13,000 KFC locations. The acquisition of Pizza Hut’s Mainland China operations will further expand its portfolio in the country.

Competitive Bidding for Pizza Hut

According to a previous Reuters report from April, LongRange Capital was among several firms pursuing Pizza Hut, including Sycamore Partners and Apollo Global Management. LongRange ultimately emerged as the buyer for the bulk of the business outside Mainland China.