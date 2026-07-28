Boeing Gains as Cash Flow Improves, Backlog Hits High

Key Moments

Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock gained 1.4% in pre-market trading after releasing its second-quarter 2026 results.

Revenue of $24.6 billion exceeded analyst expectations of about $23.95 billion, alongside positive free cash flow of $0.6 billion and operating cash flow of $1.4 billion.

A record $715 billion backlog and higher commercial aircraft deliveries supported sentiment, even as core loss per share of $0.76 missed consensus.

Earnings Snapshot and Profitability Metrics

Boeing (NYSE:BA) traded higher in pre-open action, rising 1.4% after the company reported its second-quarter 2026 results before the market opened. Revenue came in at $24.6 billion, topping analyst expectations of roughly $23.95 billion.

The company generated free cash flow of $0.6 billion and operating cash flow of $1.4 billion, a development that investors had been closely tracking as an important marker of the firm’s financial recovery. At the same time, Boeing posted a core loss per share of $0.76, missing consensus estimates. This figure was affected by a $280 million charge linked to higher engineering costs on the Air Force One replacement program. Even so, the loss per share narrowed substantially compared with the $1.24 per share loss recorded in the same period a year earlier.

Metric Q2 2026 Result Comparison / Context Revenue $24.6 billion Above analyst expectations of about $23.95 billion Core loss per share $0.76 Missed consensus; narrower than $1.24 a year ago Free cash flow $0.6 billion Returned to positive territory Operating cash flow $1.4 billion Viewed as a key recovery milestone Air Force One charge $280 million Tied to higher engineering costs

Commercial Deliveries and Production Developments

On the operational front, Boeing delivered 171 commercial aircraft in the quarter, an increase from 150 in the second quarter of 2025. The 737 program moved its production rate toward 47 aircraft per month, reflecting ongoing progress in ramping output.

The company also completed certification flight testing for both the 737-7 and 737-10 variants, marking an important step in the development of those models.

Backlog and Analyst Perspectives

Boeing’s total backlog climbed to a record $715 billion, including more than 6,200 commercial airplane orders. This backlog has been highlighted by analysts as a central element underpinning long-term revenue visibility and supporting a constructive outlook on the stock.

Ahead of the earnings release, UBS analyst Gavin Parsons maintained a Buy rating with a $285 price target. Baird analyst Peter Arment reiterated an Outperform rating with a $300 target. Both analysts cited delivery momentum as a leading indicator for the company.

Market Context and Regulatory Overhang

The broader equity backdrop on the day was mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher, the S&P 500 traded roughly unchanged, and the Nasdaq came under pressure. Against this setting, Boeing’s share price move appeared tied primarily to its own earnings report rather than broad market strength.

In parallel, a regulatory issue remained in focus. The Federal Aviation Administration had proposed an airworthiness directive the prior day covering 453 Boeing 737 MAX jets related to improperly installed seats. This development likely limited the degree of upside in the stock’s reaction to an otherwise supportive earnings update.

Investor Takeaways

Overall, investors responded to a combination of factors: a clear revenue beat, a return to positive free cash flow, higher delivery volumes, and a record backlog that reinforced visibility into future demand. These elements provided enough evidence of ongoing progress to push Boeing shares higher in pre-market trading.

At the same time, the core EPS miss and the unresolved FAA directive served as reminders that Boeing’s recovery remains incomplete and subject to both execution and regulatory risks.