EU Targets KKR Over Disclosures in Telecom Italia Deal

Key Moments

EU regulators issued antitrust charges against KKR over its €22 billion acquisition of Telecom Italia’s fixed-line network.

The European Commission alleges KKR supplied incorrect or misleading information about long-term wholesale access agreements.

KKR faces potential fines of up to 1% of its aggregate annual worldwide turnover if found to have misled regulators.

Regulators Challenge KKR Over Deal Review Conduct

KKR has been formally charged by the European Union’s antitrust authorities with providing misleading information during the regulatory review of its €22 billion purchase of Telecom Italia’s fixed-line network two years ago. The move exposes the U.S. private equity group to the risk of a significant financial penalty.

The European Commission, which serves as the bloc’s competition regulator, took this step after conducting a year-long probe into the circumstances surrounding the transaction. The Commission had cleared the deal in 2024, but subsequently opened an investigation a year later after complaints from competing operators.

Competitors’ Complaints Over Access Pricing

Rival operators claimed that the prices they had to pay to access Telecom Italia’s fixed broadband infrastructure were increased unilaterally following the completion of the transaction. This occurred despite KKR having persuaded the Commission during the original review that it would not be in a position to worsen wholesale access conditions for third-party providers.

Alleged Misstatements on Long-Term Agreements

The EU antitrust authority stated that it had issued a formal charge sheet – a statement of objections – to KKR. The Commission alleges that KKR supplied incorrect or misleading information concerning its intention to maintain existing long-term access contracts on their current terms, unless any changes were mutually agreed with the third-party operators.

Those long-term agreements, involving FiberCop – Telecom Italia’s last-mile grid subsidiary – and telecom companies Fastweb and Iliad, played a significant role in the Commission’s original approval of the acquisition.

Potential Financial Penalties

Under EU rules, companies found to have misled regulators during merger or acquisition reviews can be fined up to 1% of their aggregate annual worldwide turnover. The Commission has imposed substantial penalties for similar violations in recent years.