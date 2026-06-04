Brent Crude Pulls Back on Ceasefire Hopes, Risks Stay High

Key Moments

Brent crude traded at $96.7 on June 4, roughly 16% below its May peak.

A new ceasefire understanding between Israel and Lebanon reduced immediate geopolitical pressure, but enforcement risks remain high.

U.S. crude inventories fell for a sixth straight week to 433.7 million barrels, the lowest level since 2004, according to EIA data.

Ceasefire Eases Tensions, But Fragility Is Evident

Brent crude oil slipped to $96.7 on June 4 as markets responded to news of a ceasefire arrangement between Israel and Lebanon. Even after the latest pullback, the benchmark price remains about 16% below its highest level reached in May.

The understanding between Israel and Lebanon is aimed at ending all hostilities and has lifted expectations that the United States and Iran could engage in further discussions. Iran has consistently maintained that any ceasefire must extend across the broader region, a condition that Israel has opposed. Earlier in the week, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that the country would continue military operations against Hezbollah following what was described as a fiery conversation with Trump.

The terms attached to the latest ceasefire highlight substantial implementation risks. The arrangement is dependent on Hezbollah stopping its rocket and drone attacks against Israel and requires the group to withdraw all its operatives from the South Litani Sector.

These conditions appear difficult to enforce given that the Lebanese government does not exercise control over Hezbollah, which has evolved into a major political and military actor within Lebanon. It is therefore uncertain whether Hezbollah will accept or fully comply with the agreement. Moreover, Israel and Lebanon have previously announced similar ceasefire deals that have not held.

Netanyahu’s recent comments add another layer of uncertainty. Based on his statements, there is a possibility that he could seek to undermine the ceasefire. His objective is described as an effort to push the United States and Iran back into conflict, which he is said to have anticipated for four decades.

The ceasefire headlines emerged during an already challenging period. Talks between the United States and Iran broke down, with Iran pointing to developments in Lebanon as a factor. In parallel, both sides escalated their actions, including Iran’s bombing of Kuwait’s main airport.

Inventory Data Underscore Tightening Supply

Beyond geopolitics, crude traders are also digesting fresh stockpile figures. Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that U.S. crude oil inventories fell for a sixth consecutive week, dropping by 8 million barrels to 433.7 million barrels. According to the report, this marked the lowest inventory level since 2004.

A separate release from the American Petroleum Institute (API) indicated a draw of 6.75 million barrels, reinforcing the picture of tightening supplies.

Further declines in inventories may occur as the United States is currently in its driving season, which typically begins after the Memorial Day weekend. This period is often associated with stronger fuel consumption and additional stock drawdowns.

Indicator Reported Change Resulting Level Comment Brent crude price (June 4) – $96.7 About 16% below May peak EIA U.S. crude inventories -8 million barrels 433.7 million barrels Sixth weekly decline; lowest since 2004 API U.S. crude inventories -6.75 million barrels Not specified Confirms ongoing stock draw

Technical Picture: Conflicting Signals for Brent

The daily chart for UKOIL is presenting a combination of bearish and bullish technical signals for Brent crude.

On the downside, the market has formed a double-top pattern with peaks around $114 and a neckline at $86. This formation is typically viewed as a bearish signal that can point to further weakness over time.

Brent has also fallen below its 50-day and 25-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). From a technical perspective, trading under these moving averages suggests that prices could continue to drift lower, with a potential move to below $60 by the end of the year being implied by this setup.

Island Reversal Supports a Potential Rebound Scenario

Against this bearish backdrop, a contrasting pattern has emerged. Brent has developed an island reversal formation, a relatively rare structure that appears when prices gap down and then consolidate in a tight cluster of candles before a possible reversal.

This configuration resembles the abandoned baby candlestick pattern, with the distinction that it comprises multiple candles rather than a single one. The presence of this island reversal points to a possible bullish outcome.

Based on this pattern, Brent could stage a recovery and push through the key resistance area near $100. Should that occur, prices may go on to fully close the preceding gap and extend toward $105. However, a decisive break below the lower boundary of the island reversal would negate this constructive outlook and reassert the bearish case.