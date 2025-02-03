Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Zions Bancorporation announces $0.43 quarterly dividend

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: February 3, 2025

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on February 20th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 13th 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Zions Bancorporation (ZION) closed 0.74% ($0.43) lower at $57.86 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they reversed a gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $8.556 billion.

The shares of Zions Bancorporation (ZION) went up 23.66% in 2024, compared with a 28.64% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have added another 6.65% to their value so far this year.

