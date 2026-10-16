Fox Shares Rise on Analyst Upgrade and Roku Deal Progress

Key Moments

Fox Corp Class A shares climbed 4.6% in pre-market trading after a Bank of America Securities upgrade to Buy.

Bank of America Securities raised its price target on Fox to $85.00 from $54.00, citing strength in live news and sports programming.

Fox investors approved Class A stock issuance for the roughly $22 billion Roku acquisition with 99.9% of votes cast in favor.

Analyst Re-Rating Sparks Pre-Market Rally

Fox Corp Class A stock surged 4.6% in pre-open trading after Bank of America Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich boosted her recommendation on the shares to Buy. She also sharply increased the firm’s price target to $85.00 from a previous $54.00. The call was based on what she described as a constructive environment for media businesses heavily oriented toward live news and sports, along with confidence in Fox’s ability to leverage its current strategic position.

Recent Rating Actions and Shareholder Vote

The Bank of America move followed a series of positive developments for the company. On October 15, Zacks upgraded Fox to a Rank #2 (Buy) after raising near-term earnings forecasts. That shift in estimates was highlighted as an indication that sentiment among analysts is turning more positive on Fox’s earnings outlook ahead of its upcoming quarterly release.

In a separate key milestone, Fox shareholders voted on October 14 to approve the issuance of Class A common stock related to the pending approximately $22 billion acquisition of Roku. The proposal passed with 99.9% of votes cast in favor, clearing a procedural hurdle that had previously weighed on the stock.

Event Detail Bank of America rating change Upgraded to Buy Bank of America price target Raised to $85.00 from $54.00 Zacks rating Rank #2 (Buy) as of October 15 Roku acquisition value Approximately $22 billion Shareholder vote approval rate 99.9% of votes cast

Market Context and Sector Backdrop

The strength in FOXA shares came against a largely directionless broader market. The S&P 500 was up 0.2%, while the Nasdaq traded slightly lower in pre-market action, underscoring that the move in Fox was primarily driven by company-specific catalysts rather than macro forces.

Within the media space, conditions remain uneven. Peers continue to navigate persistent cord-cutting and escalating sports rights expenses, both of which are structural challenges for the industry. However, Fox’s emphasis on live content and the growth of its Tubi streaming platform have supported a more stable advertising outlook relative to some competitors.

Positioning Ahead of Next Earnings Report

Collectively, the pre-market jump in Fox shares reflects the intersection of a high-profile analyst upgrade, strengthening earnings expectations, and the resolution of a crucial step in the Roku transaction. All of these developments are unfolding as the company approaches its next earnings release, which is expected at the end of October.