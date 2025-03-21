Key moments

Ethereum’s price hit the $1,949.5 mark on Friday, a 1.67% decrease.

Investors are growing increasingly concerned with Ethereum’s inability to maintain a value of above $2,000.

The Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Zoth experienced a security breach on Friday, with $8.85 million in assets being stolen.

Ethereum fell below the critical $2,000 threshold on Friday. This 1.67% decline signifies a continuation of the cryptocurrency’s struggles throughout March, which has seen it fail to maintain key support levels. Moreover, since reaching its peak of over $4,100 in December 2024, Ethereum has plummeted by more than 50%.

The recent price action has raised concerns among investors, as Ethereum’s inability to sustain levels above $2,000 suggests a potential for further declines. Technical indicators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD), reinforce this bearish outlook, indicating a prevailing downward trend.

Adding to Ethereum’s woes, the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Zoth, built on the Ethereum blockchain, fell victim to a security breach on Friday. Hackers successfully exploited a vulnerability, making off with $8.85 million in stolen assets. Security experts believe that the hack, the second such incident in a month for Zoth, likely resulted from a compromised private key.

The attack on Zoth involved the unauthorized transfer of $8.85 million in stablecoin USD0++. Following the theft, the assets were exchanged for Ethereum and relocated. This breach gave rise to concerns about the security of real-world asset (RWA) staking protocols. According to initial findings, the incident was the result of a weakness in Zoth’s smart contract structure being exploited, allowing for unauthorized withdrawals.

The confluence of Ethereum’s price decline and the security breach at Zoth has created a challenging environment for investors. The market is now grappling with both technical bearish indicators and heightened security concerns within the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem. Ethereum’s ongoing struggle to maintain a position above $2,000 reflects this market uncertainty.