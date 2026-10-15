Microsoft Warns Visa Limits Threaten U.S. Tech Lead

Key Moments

Brad Smith cautioned that restricting green-card access for skilled foreign workers could weaken U.S. technological competitiveness and push talent abroad, according to Politico.

The comments followed a move by the Trump administration to bar Microsoft and seven other companies from sponsoring green cards for highly skilled foreign workers.

Smith rejected allegations that Microsoft misused the H-1B visa program or underpaid foreign-born employees, stating the firm applies a uniform compensation system.

Administration Policy Sparks Warning From Microsoft

Oct 15 (Reuters) – Microsoft President Brad Smith cautioned that the Trump administration’s decision to tighten green-card access for skilled foreign workers could undermine U.S. technological strength and encourage high-value talent to relocate outside the country, Politico reported on Thursday.

His remarks came shortly after Vice President JD Vance announced that the administration would block Microsoft and seven other firms from sponsoring green cards for highly skilled foreign employees, according to the report.

Smith Rejects Allegations on H-1B Misuse

In an interview cited by Politico, Smith contested Vice President Vance’s assertion that Microsoft had misused the H-1B visa program, characterizing the accusations as “completely off base”.

Concerns Over Long-Term Impact on U.S. Tech

Smith argued that moves to cut off pathways to permanent residency for highly skilled immigrants could “cripple” the U.S. technology industry for an extended period, Politico reported. He suggested that such measures risk damaging the sector for more than a generation if they discourage global talent from building careers in the United States.

Company Hiring and Compensation Practices

The Microsoft president also addressed criticism related to the firm’s treatment of foreign-born employees. He rejected claims that these workers receive lower pay than U.S.-born staff, stating that Microsoft applies the same compensation framework to all employees regardless of immigration status, according to the report.

Smith added that Microsoft hired more than 9,000 U.S.-born employees last year, and argued that this hiring record had not been adequately recognized in the administration’s criticism, Politico reported.

Responses to Inquiries

The White House and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Policy and Company Data at a Glance