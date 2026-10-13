Rupee Hits 1-Month Peak as RBI Tightens Dollar Grip

Key Moments

USD/INR fell around 0.6% in India’s afternoon session to near 95.00, marking its lowest level in more than a month.

India’s September CPI printed at 5.54% YoY, above the 5.4% consensus and the prior 4.83%, reinforcing expectations for further RBI tightening.

Hawkish Federal Reserve communication and a higher FXS Fed Sentiment Index at 138.92 continue to support the US Dollar even as INR strengthens.

Rupee Extends Gains on RBI’s FX Support Measures

The Indian Rupee (INR) strengthened further against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, building on Monday’s move after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced new US Dollar-related steps aimed at supporting the domestic currency. During India’s afternoon trading hours, the USD/INR pair was down 0.6% and trading close to 95.00, its weakest level in over a month.

RBI Introduces Wider Toolkit to Ease FX Pressures

Analysts at MUFG noted that the RBI rolled out a “broad package of measures” designed to alleviate downward pressure on the Rupee. This includes “a special dollar window to meet dollar requirements by three state-run oil companies.”

They further highlighted that the central bank has “stopped the re-booking of any FX derivative contract involving rupee that had been cancelled,” and has also begun “introducing an FX risk reserve requirement on transactions that exceed $2 million,” signaling a tighter regime for managing foreign exchange exposure.

According to a Reuters report cited in the analysis, Chinese authorities previously used similar approaches to deter one-way speculative positioning against the Chinese Yuan (CNY).

Inflation Surprise in India Strengthens Case for More RBI Hikes

On Monday, India’s latest retail Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September indicated that price pressures accelerated more than markets had anticipated. Headline CPI came in at 5.54% Year-on-Year (YoY), above the 5.4% forecast and the prior reading of 4.83%. The pickup was driven by a notable increase in food prices, though inflation remains within the RBI’s 2%-6% tolerance band.

Economists at Societe Generale remarked that “inflation has now risen every month since January and remained above the RBI’s 4% target for four consecutive months,” arguing that the latest upturn “is no longer merely a temporary food-price disturbance.” They cautioned that “more concerning, however, is the evidence that inflation is becoming increasingly broad-based,” as pressures spread beyond volatile food components.

Against this backdrop, Societe Generale emphasized that “with the RBI projecting inflation at 6.0% in 3QFY27 and 5.7% in 4QFY27, the September print strengthens the case that the October rate increase marks the beginning, rather than the end, of the tightening cycle.”

Key India CPI Details

Indicator Period / Timing Actual Consensus Previous Source Consumer Price Index (YoY) Last release: Mon Oct 12, 2026 10:30 5.54% 5.4% 4.82% Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

US Inflation Data in Focus for Dollar Traders

This week’s US Consumer Price Index data for September is expected to play a central role in shaping US Dollar dynamics. Figures due on Wednesday are anticipated to show headline inflation rising to 3.7% YoY from 3.4% in August. The core CPI measure, which excludes food and energy, is projected at 2.5% YoY, versus 2.4% previously.

The results are likely to influence expectations around the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path. Fed officials have already indicated support for additional rate hikes, citing ongoing risks of persistent inflation.

Hammack’s Hawkish Tone Lifts Fed Sentiment Gauges

Recent commentary from Fed’s Hammack leaned clearly to the hawkish side. The speech registered an 8.4/10 score on the FXS Speechtracker, well above its 7.5/10 historical average, pointing to a stronger-than-normal push for tighter monetary policy.

The speech underscored the need for higher interest rates and a restrictive stance to secure the 2% inflation objective, along with concern that an inflationary mindset may be taking hold. These remarks came in the context of neutral financial conditions and broad, demand-driven price pressures, including those associated with AI. Taken together, they signaled a preference for swift, smaller rate adjustments to bolster the Fed’s anti-inflation credentials.

Hammack’s emphasis on clarifying the Fed reaction function, and the warning that firms are planning price increases beyond cost pressures, pointed to a bias toward further tightening – a backdrop typically supportive for the Dollar and negative for risk-sensitive currencies.

Reinforcing this, the FXS Fed Sentiment Index increased by 0.59 points to 138.92, indicating that the overall Fed tone remains firmly hawkish and well above the neutral 100 mark. The combination of an elevated index level and the above-baseline Speechtracker score suggests recent Fed communications, including Hammack’s, continue to tilt toward tighter policy, a configuration that tends to underpin the Dollar while weighing on the Euro and other major peers.

Technical Picture: USD/INR Bias Points Lower

On the daily chart, USD/INR is trading at 95.28, with the pair staying under near-term downside pressure. Price action remains below the 20-period exponential moving average (EMA) at 96.02, which is capping the short-term trend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 37.8, beneath the neutral 50 threshold, indicating that bearish momentum is still present even though the pair has not yet entered oversold territory.

On the upside, immediate resistance is found at the 20-period EMA near 96.03. A sustained move above that level would be required to alleviate the current bearish bias and open room for a broader recovery. On the downside, the pair could continue to drift lower toward the September trough around 94.30.