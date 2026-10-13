Litigation, Soft Device Sales Pull J&J Shares Lower

Key Moments

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) fell 2.5% in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 2026 results pressured by a large talc-related charge.

Adjusted EPS of $2.59 on revenue of $25.4 billion topped consensus, but GAAP EPS dropped to $0.09 and GAAP net earnings fell 95.9% to $210 million.

The company increased full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $11.05–$11.15, slightly above the $11.08 analyst consensus.

Headline Beat, But Stock Drops on GAAP Hit

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded 2.5% lower in pre-open activity after its Q3 2026 report showed solid underlying performance overshadowed by a significant one-time charge and softer trends in its medical devices segment.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.59, ahead of the consensus forecast of $2.53. Quarterly revenue totaled $25.4 billion, just above expectations of $25.38 billion and 5.9% higher compared with the same period a year earlier.

GAAP Results Reflect Talc Charge and Deal Activity

Despite the adjusted beat, reported profitability was heavily affected by special items. GAAP EPS dropped to $0.09, reflecting a one-time charge related to the proposed talc litigation resolution, the acquisition of Firefly Bio, Inc., and the strategic collaboration with Sail Biomedicines.

As a result, GAAP net earnings sank 95.9% to $210 million, unsettling income-oriented investors even as management characterized the impact as non-recurring.

Segment Performance: Pharma Outpaces Medical Technology

Pharmaceutical operations delivered robust growth, while medical technology lagged, particularly outside the United States.

Business Segment Q3 2026 Sales Year-over-Year Change Additional Detail Pharmaceutical $16.76 billion +7.7% Demand for newer cancer and autoimmune drugs supported results Medical Technology $8.6 billion +2.5% Sales outside the U.S. were flat

Geopolitical headwinds weighed on the medical devices business, muting overall growth in the medical technology division. The contrast between a stronger pharmaceutical franchise and more subdued device performance highlighted an internal imbalance, with the company evaluating a potential spin-off of its orthopedics business.

Guidance Raised, But With Limited Upside

Johnson & Johnson increased its full-year 2026 outlook, citing sustained demand for its newer therapies in oncology and autoimmune disease. The company now expects adjusted EPS of $11.05–$11.15, slightly above the analyst consensus of $11.08, offering only a narrow beat that did little to boost sentiment.

The proposed $5.5 billion talc settlement is weighing on near-term EPS and could continue to inject uncertainty if claimants do not agree to the resolution.

Market Backdrop and Technical Pressure

Broader market conditions provided little support. The S&P 500 was marginally lower at 7,801.9, while the Nasdaq declined 0.7% to 30,447.2, signaling a risk-off environment that pressured large-cap healthcare stocks.

Analyst expectations had already moderated going into the release. Over the past 90 days, Johnson & Johnson recorded zero positive EPS revisions and 12 negative revisions, indicating a cautious stance from the sell-side community.

Technically, the stock was under strain even before the earnings announcement. Shares had been trading below both the 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages, and a death cross signal indicated that recent weakness had overtaken the prior trend.