Wendy’s Soars as Short Sellers Face Mounting Pressure

Key Moments

Wendy’s shares surged more than 20% in premarket trading on Wednesday amid intense retail investor interest.

Short interest reached 34% of free float, with bearish investors facing about $45 million in mark-to-market losses if gains persist.

Trading volume hit roughly $136 million by 8:24 a.m. ET, nearly double the one-year average of $68.4 million.

Retail Traders Drive Aggressive Upswing

Wendy’s Co shares (WEN) jumped more than 20% in premarket trading on Wednesday as individual investors piled into the heavily shorted fast-food stock, fueling another meme-style surge.

The stock became the top trending name on retail-focused platform Stocktwits on Wednesday morning. It also ranked second by number of mentions over the prior 24 hours on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, based on data from sentiment tracker SwaggyStocks.

Retail flows accelerated earlier in the week without any clear catalyst. Purchases reached $2.2 million so far this week, sharply higher than net buys of $109,600 last week, according to Vanda Research.

Deep Drawdown, Leadership Changes and Activist Pressure

Despite Wednesday’s sharp rebound, Wendy’s shares have dropped more than 78% from their record highs set in June 2021. The stock has also declined 24.9% so far this year as the company contends with soft sales and pressure from an activist investor.

The company recently overhauled its leadership team, appointing a new chief executive officer last month and a new chief financial officer on Tuesday.

Short Interest, Squeeze Potential and Trading Dynamics

Data provider ORTEX estimated short interest in Wendy’s at 34% of the free float as of Wednesday. If the premarket gains are sustained, investors betting against the stock face unrealized losses of about $45 million.

ORTEX co-founder Peter Hillerberg said the stock was positioned for a potential short squeeze but had not yet entered one, as most short sellers remained close to their initial entry levels and had not been forced to unwind positions by recent price action.

“That only changes if the rally keeps running,” he said.

Meme-Stock Echoes and Recent Volatility

Wednesday’s rally reflects dynamics seen during the meme-stock episodes in 2021, when retail traders on Reddit propelled shares of GameStop and AMC higher, inflicting steep losses on hedge funds with short positions.

More recently, car-rental operator Avis Budget experienced sharp price swings in April under similar conditions.

Liquidity and Price Snapshot

Trading in Wendy’s was heavy, with more than $136 million worth of shares changing hands by 8:24 a.m. ET, nearly twice the one-year average daily value of $68.4 million, according to LSEG data.

Shares were last quoted at $7.5.