USD/CAD Steady Near 1.4250 as Low Oil Offsets Soft USD

Key Moments

USD/CAD retreats to the mid-1.4200s after a modest gap-up open, following Friday’s pullback from near 1.4300.

Weak Canadian labor data and a dovish Bank of Canada outlook contrast with a more hawkish Federal Reserve stance.

Falling crude oil prices and elevated geopolitical risks lend support to the U.S. Dollar and limit Canadian Dollar upside.

Mixed Forces Keep USD/CAD in Tight Range

The USD/CAD pair is failing to build on a modest gap-up start to the new week, slipping back into the mid-1.4200 area during Asian trading. Price action remains constrained as conflicting drivers make traders cautious about extending Friday’s decline from the 1.4300 region, which marked the highest level since April 2025.

A recent easing in U.S. Treasury yields is keeping U.S. Dollar bulls on the defensive, acting as a drag on the pair. At the same time, renewed selling in crude oil – amid expectations that a Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire will increase supply – is weighing on the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar and countering the impact of softer yields.

This push-and-pull is reinforced by the policy divergence between the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed), which continues to discourage aggressive positioning in the Canadian Dollar and helps cushion downside in USD/CAD.

Policy Divergence and Weak Canadian Data

The BoC is anticipated to maintain a largely dovish stance against the backdrop of a sluggish domestic economy, a view that was underscored by Friday’s weak Canadian labor market figures. Market participants increasingly believe the BoC has limited justification to raise interest rates, with a softer growth outlook expected to restrain broader inflationary pressures.

By contrast, the Fed has adopted a more hawkish tone, signaling expectations for one additional 25-basis-point rate increase in late 2026. This policy gap, combined with geopolitical tensions, underpins support for the U.S. Dollar and offers a tailwind for USD/CAD.

Geopolitics and Safe-Haven Demand

Developments in the Middle East are adding another layer of support for the greenback. Iran’s top security official has called Washington’s response to its proposal for reopening the Strait of Hormuz insufficient, while U.S. President Donald Trump is reported to be considering renewed military action against Tehran.

These tensions keep the geopolitical risk premium elevated and encourage fresh buying of the U.S. Dollar on dips. At the same time, holiday-thinned liquidity conditions and the proximity of significant economic events are prompting traders to avoid large directional bets in USD/CAD.

Key Data and Central Bank Speakers Ahead

Attention now turns to a heavy slate of U.S. inflation data and central bank commentary later in the week. The U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) are scheduled for release on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Those reports will be followed on Friday by speeches from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Bangkok. Market participants will monitor these remarks closely for any fresh clues on the future direction of monetary policy, which could provide new momentum for the USD/CAD pair. For now, the underlying backdrop appears to favor those with a bullish view on the currency pair.

USD/CAD Technical Picture

Recent price behavior suggests that USD/CAD has been consolidating in a relatively tight range over the past week, which may be viewed as a pause within the broader advance from the September swing low.

A durable move above the 1.4300 level is seen as necessary to confirm the positive technical outlook and open the door to further upside. On the downside, the nearby support zone around 1.4200-1.4210 serves as initial demand, while even a deeper pullback toward the 1.4150 area is viewed as consistent with the prevailing uptrend.

USD/CAD Technical Levels Zone / Level Key resistance to confirm bullish bias 1.4300 First support area 1.4200-1.4210 Deeper pullback still in uptrend 1.4150

Canadian Dollar: Key Drivers in Focus

Beyond the immediate USD/CAD setup, several structural factors continue to shape the broader trajectory of the Canadian Dollar.

Fundamental Drivers of the CAD

The Canadian Dollar is influenced primarily by Bank of Canada interest rate policy, the price of oil – Canada’s largest export – the strength of the domestic economy, inflation dynamics, and the country’s trade balance, defined as the gap between export and import values. Overall market risk appetite also plays a major role: risk-on environments tend to support the CAD, while risk-off moods favor safe-haven currencies. Additionally, economic conditions in the United States are critical, given its role as Canada’s largest trading partner.

BoC Policy and Its Impact on the Currency

The BoC exerts significant control over the Canadian Dollar through its setting of benchmark interest rates for interbank lending, which filter through to borrowing costs across the economy. The central bank’s primary objective is to keep inflation within a 1-3% band by adjusting rates higher or lower as needed. Higher relative interest rates are typically supportive for the CAD.

Beyond rate moves, the BoC can deploy quantitative easing or tightening to manage credit conditions. Quantitative easing tends to weigh on the CAD, while quantitative tightening is generally supportive.

Oil Prices and the Loonie

Oil prices are a central driver of the Canadian Dollar due to petroleum’s role as Canada’s largest export. Moves in crude often transmit quickly to the currency: rising oil prices usually boost the CAD as demand for Canadian exports and, by extension, the local currency increases. Conversely, falling oil prices tend to pressure the CAD and can weigh on the trade balance, while higher prices can contribute to a more favorable balance of trade, providing additional support.

Inflation, Macro Data, and CAD Performance

In the current environment of liberalized capital flows, higher inflation often coincides with stronger currencies, as central banks respond with higher interest rates that attract foreign capital. For Canada, rising inflation can therefore draw in investors seeking higher yields, supporting the CAD.

Broader macroeconomic indicators – including GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment figures, and consumer sentiment surveys – also influence the currency. Strong data encourage foreign investment and can prompt the BoC to consider tighter policy, both of which are typically CAD-positive. Weak readings, in contrast, tend to undermine the Canadian Dollar.