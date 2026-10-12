Euro Gains Capped by Energy Truce, CPI Week Ahead

Key Moments

EUR/USD trades near 1.1208-1.1209 in the Asian session, gaining modest support from an announced Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire.

Persistent French fiscal worries and rising interest costs on government-backed debt are seen keeping pressure on the Euro.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades around 102.20 ahead of September US CPI data, which is expected to shape Federal Reserve rate expectations.

EUR/USD Edges Higher on Energy Ceasefire Headlines

The Euro (EUR) is slightly firmer around 1.1208 against the US Dollar (USD) in Monday’s Asian trading, as EUR/USD receives a mild boost from news of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. The development has weighed on oil prices, offering some short-term relief to the common currency.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump announced an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine via a post on Truth Social. The headline has contributed to the modest uptick in EUR/USD, although broader sentiment toward the Euro remains fragile.

Euro Sentiment Clouded by French Fiscal Concerns

Despite the slight intraday recovery, the broader outlook for the Euro is described as uncertain. Ongoing French fiscal risks, particularly rising interest obligations on government-backed securities, are seen as a key factor likely to maintain downside pressure on the currency.

These concerns over France’s public finances add to existing headwinds for the Euro, limiting the extent of any rebound driven by external developments such as the energy ceasefire.

US Dollar Softens Ahead of Key CPI Release

The US Dollar begins the week on a cautious footing as market participants look ahead to the release of United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September, scheduled for Wednesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY) – which tracks the performance of the Greenback against six major peers – is trading in subdued fashion around 102.20 at the time of writing.

Upcoming inflation data is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping expectations for the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate decisions. Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) September policy meeting, released last week, indicated that officials remain highly concerned that inflation is running well above the central bank’s 2% target.

EUR/USD Technical Picture: Bearish Tone Persists

On the daily chart, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1209, retaining a bearish short-term bias as the pair remains below the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.1330.

The pair continues to face downside pressure after its recent decline. The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands near 27, signaling oversold conditions but still pointing to seller dominance as long as price action remains pinned under the daily EMA.

On the upside, initial resistance is identified at the 20-day EMA near 1.1330. A daily close above this level would be required to alleviate the current bearish pressure and open the door to a more durable corrective move. On the downside, failure to hold above the one-year low at 1.1161 could trigger another leg lower in the pair.

Key Levels Overview

Instrument / Indicator Level / Reading Comment EUR/USD Spot 1.1209 Trading with a bearish near-term tone 20-period EMA (daily) 1.1330 Initial resistance; close above needed to ease downside pressure 14-period RSI (daily) Around 27 Oversold, but sellers remain in control One-year low (EUR/USD) 1.1161 Break below could spark a fresh downside leg US Dollar Index (DXY) Around 102.20 Subdued ahead of US CPI release

US CPI (YoY): Definition, Schedule, and Market Impact

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures inflationary or deflationary trends by tracking the price changes of a basket of representative goods and services. It is compiled monthly and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The year-on-year (YoY) figure compares the reference month’s prices with those from the same month a year earlier, providing a key gauge of inflation and shifts in purchasing behavior.

Indicator Details Name Consumer Price Index (YoY) Next release Wed Oct 14, 2026 12:30 Frequency Monthly Consensus 3.7% Previous 3.4% Source US Bureau of Labor Statistics

In general, a higher-than-expected CPI reading is interpreted as supportive for the US Dollar, while a lower-than-expected figure tends to be negative for the currency.