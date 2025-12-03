Putin-Modi Summit Puts Energy, Defense, and Trade Under the Spotlight

Key Moments

Putin’s state visit to India is set to produce several agreements on trade and investment. In addition, the two sides plan to expand cooperation in Russia’s Far East, civil nuclear projects, and regulated skilled-worker migration.

India has continued purchasing discounted Russian oil despite rising U.S. pressure and higher tariffs. Moreover, it has pledged to avoid crude from newly sanctioned Russian producers.

New Delhi is seeking faster delivery of two pending S-400 squadrons. It also wants upgrades for Su-30MKI jets and quicker movement on other Russian defense supplies.

Summit Framed by Ukraine Conflict and Global Alignments

NEW DELHI (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to India this week for a high-level summit. The meeting aims to reinforce cooperation in economic, defense, and energy sectors. The visit will also highlight New Delhi’s efforts to preserve its strategic ties with both Moscow and Washington while the war in Ukraine continues.

Putin is scheduled to arrive on a state visit on Thursday and meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. According to both governments, the two leaders will take stock of the bilateral relationship. They will also exchange views on shared priorities and formalize several intergovernmental and commercial agreements.

The visit unfolds as India continues buying significant volumes of discounted Russian crude. However, officials in Washington argue that these flows help sustain Moscow’s finances during the Ukraine conflict. India has defended these imports as critical to meeting the energy needs of its population of 1.4 billion.

Putin last visited India in 2021. Modi was in Moscow last year, and the two leaders also had a brief interaction in China in September during a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

Diplomatic Balancing as U.S. Pushes Peace Plan

The summit comes against the backdrop of a renewed U.S. push for a Ukraine peace initiative. It also coincides with U.S. efforts to broaden coordination with major partners.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan has drawn concerns that it favored Moscow too heavily. The plan was subsequently revised after consultations between U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Geneva more than a week ago.

Modi has not publicly condemned Russia over the fighting in Ukraine and has instead stressed the importance of a negotiated resolution.

Sreeram Sundar Chaulia, an international affairs analyst at the Jindal School of International Affairs near New Delhi, said India has avoided a visible mediation role to prevent straining its relationships with either Russia or the United States.

“But behind-the-scenes diplomacy by Modi is feasible, and has happened already to some extent,” Chaulia said.

He added that Modi could try to persuade Putin “to accommodate some Ukrainian and European concerns to bring about a cessation of hostilities.”

Economic Cooperation at the Center of Talks

Indian officials involved in preparing the summit, who spoke on condition of anonymity because details have not been made public, said both sides are expected to unveil a package of documents focused on economic engagement. These are likely to span trade facilitation, maritime collaboration, healthcare cooperation, and media exchanges.

New Delhi is looking to widen its export footprint in the Russian market, particularly in pharmaceuticals, agricultural goods, and textiles, and is pressing for the removal of non-tariff barriers. India is also seeking long-term fertilizer supply arrangements with Russia.

An additional area of emphasis is an agreement on structured and regulated migration for Indian skilled professionals to work in Russia.

Economic & Labor Priorities India’s Objectives Merchandise exports to Russia Boost sales of pharmaceuticals, agriculture products, and textiles; remove non-tariff barriers Fertilizer supply Secure long-term sourcing from Russia Skilled-worker mobility Finalize a framework for safe, regulated migration of Indian professionals to Russia

U.S. Tariffs and Pressure Over Russian Oil

The United States has sought to curtail India’s intake of discounted Russian crude, accusing New Delhi of indirectly supporting Moscow’s war effort. In August, Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Indian imports, intensifying pressure on India’s energy policy. He had previously announced additional 25% duties, raising tariffs on some Indian products to 50% in retaliation.

India has pushed back against these accusations, stating that it adheres to international sanctions frameworks and prioritizes its national interests and energy security. However, its calculations have been complicated by new U.S. sanctions targeting Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil.

Indian officials have indicated that India will steer clear of crude supplied by sanctioned firms, while retaining flexibility to transact with companies that are not subject to the new measures.

“India will certainly underscore that there is no Indian desire to cut off energy supplies from Russia completely,” said Harsh Pant, vice president of foreign policy at the Observer Research Foundation, a think tank based in New Delhi.

Pant noted that the trajectory of future purchases will hinge “on the market forces and how effective sanctions are in weaning away Indian private sector or Indian state-run companies from Russian energy sources.”

Energy and Nuclear Collaboration

Energy cooperation is expected to be a major agenda item during the summit, including India’s investments in Russia’s Far East and the expansion of civil nuclear ties.

The Kudankulam nuclear power facility in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, built with Russian support, remains the flagship project in this domain. Officials said discussions are continuing on localized manufacturing of nuclear equipment in India and the possibility of joint ventures in third countries.

Defense Ties: S-400 Deliveries and Fighter Upgrades

Defense collaboration will be a core component of the Putin-Modi talks. India plans to press Russia for expedited delivery of two additional S-400 surface-to-air missile squadrons, after having already received three under a 2018 agreement valued at about $5.4 billion. The remaining deliveries have been delayed, with supply-chain challenges linked to the conflict in Ukraine cited as a key factor.

New Delhi is also expected to evaluate options for procuring more S-400 units or a modernized version, although no contract signatures or formal announcements are anticipated during the visit.

Indian defense planners have said the S-400 system performed effectively during a brief military standoff with Pakistan in May.

“The meeting will focus on broader elements of institutional cooperation on defense between our two sides and will try to ensure that delivery delays are ended. Potentially, S-400 additional is not ruled out, but don’t expect any announcement during the visit,” India’s Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said at a security conference in New Delhi last week.

The two sides are also expected to discuss upgrades for India’s Russian-origin Su-30MKI fighter fleet, steps to speed up deliveries of critical military equipment, and enhanced coordination in joint exercises and disaster-relief operations.

Even as India has diversified its defense procurement in recent years, Russia remains its principal supplier. Moscow is eager to promote its Su-57 stealth fighter jet to India, but New Delhi continues to keep alternatives from other foreign vendors on the table.