Bitcoin Regains Altitude as ETH, XRP Hold Support

Key Moments

Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $83,688 on Monday, recovering above $83,500 and holding well over clustered EMAs between roughly $75,700 and $80,200.

Ethereum (ETH) changed hands at $2,543 on Monday, staying above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, with initial resistance near $2,800 and stronger resistance at $3,000.

XRP traded at $1.404 on Monday, remaining above its 50-day EMA at $1.399, although RSI and MACD readings indicated fading upside momentum.

Bitcoin: Recovery Continues but Momentum Remains Cautious

Bitcoin (BTC) reclaimed the $83,500 level on Monday after a sharp setback that had taken the price below $81,000 in the previous week. The move higher was mirrored by Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), which also bounced from last week’s pullbacks, with ETH regaining $2,500 and XRP recovering above $1.400. Despite the rebound, the recent price action across all three suggests that upside momentum is starting to slow even though the broader bullish technical backdrop is still intact.

BTC price stood at $83,688 on Monday, with buyers maintaining a constructive bullish stance as the coin trades comfortably above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), which are clustered between roughly $75,700 and $80,200.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovered around 55, pointing to mildly positive but not excessive upside momentum. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remained below the zero line, implying that the latest advance is still largely correcting earlier weakness rather than signaling a clear momentum breakout.

On the resistance side, the nearest hurdle is the horizontal level at $85,000. A daily close above that zone would pave the way for a more convincing extension of the prevailing uptrend.

On the downside, initial dynamic support is identified at the 50-day EMA near $80,195, followed by the 100-day EMA at $76,411 and the 200-day EMA at $75,744. A deeper retracement could bring earlier horizontal supports at $66,500 and $62,300 into focus, which continue to underpin the broader bullish structure.

Bitcoin Technical Levels Level Current price (Monday) $83,688 Immediate resistance $85,000 50-day EMA support $80,195 100-day EMA support $76,411 200-day EMA support $75,744 Lower horizontal supports $66,500, $62,300

Ethereum: Uptrend Intact but Momentum Cools

Ethereum price was quoted at $2,543 on Monday, sustaining a constructive near-term setup as it holds above the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, which sit between roughly $2,307 and $2,505. This alignment keeps the broader upward bias in place even though momentum has eased.

The RSI has softened toward a more neutral reading around 45, while the MACD remains in negative territory and below its signal line. This configuration indicates that bullish pressure is fading rather than confirming a definitive trend reversal.

To the upside, initial resistance is located near the horizontal level at $2,800, ahead of a stronger ceiling at $3,000, where selling interest could pick up if the recovery continues.

On the downside, immediate support is backed by the 50-day EMA at $2,505 together with the horizontal level at $2,500. Below that, the 100-day EMA around $2,351 and the 200-day EMA near $2,307 form an important support band. A sustained move beneath this EMA cluster would bring deeper levels at $2,000 and then $1,385 into view.

Ethereum Technical Levels Level Current price (Monday) $2,543 Initial resistance $2,800 Stronger resistance $3,000 50-day EMA support $2,505 Horizontal support $2,500 100-day EMA support $2,351 200-day EMA support $2,307 Deeper supports $2,000, $1,385

XRP: Consolidation Persists as Momentum Fades

XRP traded at $1.404 on Monday, retaining a mildly bullish tone as it stays above the 50-day EMA at $1.399. The 100-day EMA at $1.340 and the 200-day EMA at $1.384 further strengthen an underlying demand area beneath current prices.

However, signs of weakening momentum have emerged. The RSI has slipped to 44, and the MACD has pushed slightly deeper into negative territory. These indicators point to fading upside traction even though the broader technical structure remains supported.

On the downside, immediate support is situated just below the current price at the 50-day EMA around $1.400, followed by the 200-day EMA at $1.384. A break under these levels would expose the 100-day EMA at $1.340 and then the horizontal floor at $1.300, ahead of more distant structural support at $1.000.

On the upside, the next notable resistance is the horizontal barrier at $1.671, with another obstacle at $1.900. Unless buyers manage to reclaim these overhead zones, XRP is likely to remain in a consolidation phase despite trading above its key moving averages.