Paramount Cyberpunk 2077 Film Lifts CD Projekt

Key Moments

Paramount Pictures is developing a live-action film set in the “Cyberpunk 2077” universe, pushing CD Projekt RED’s shares up 3% in early Friday trading.

CD Projekt RED reported “Cyberpunk 2077” sales of 40 million copies as of July 3, with its “Phantom Liberty” expansion reaching 15 million.

An Erste analyst said Paramount’s participation should help maintain interest in the franchise ahead of the next Cyberpunk installment.

Paramount Moves Ahead With Cyberpunk 2077 Adaptation

Paramount Pictures is working on a live-action feature set in the world of CD Projekt RED’s “Cyberpunk 2077,” according to entertainment outlet Deadline. The studio is collaborating with producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura on the project.

News of the planned film lifted shares of the Polish game developer by 3% in early trading on Friday.

CD Projekt RED’s Response and Partner Comments

CD Projekt RED joint-CEO Michal Nowakowski commented on the partnership in a post on social media platform X late on Thursday.

“We’re excited about Paramount as a future partner who shares our creative ambitions for the Cyberpunk franchise,” Michal Nowakowski, joint-CEO of CD Projekt RED, said in a post on social media platform X late on Thursday. “We look forward to sharing more details at the appropriate time.”

CD Projekt RED told Reuters it had nothing to add beyond Nowakowski’s message. Paramount did not immediately answer a Reuters request for comment.

Franchise Performance and Development Pipeline

The “Cyberpunk 2077” franchise continues to show strong commercial momentum. As of July 3, the title had sold 40 million copies. Its expansion, “Phantom Liberty,” had reached 15 million units.

CD Projekt RED is also advancing work on the next entry in the Cyberpunk series. As of July 31, the company had 184 developers assigned to a sequel to the 2020 game. No launch timing has been announced.

Metric Figure Reference Date “Cyberpunk 2077” copies sold 40 million July 3 “Phantom Liberty” copies sold 15 million July 3 Developers on Cyberpunk sequel 184 July 31 Share price reaction to film news 3% rise Early Friday trading

Analyst View on Strategic Impact

Erste analyst Krzysztof Tkocz said Paramount’s participation should help sustain interest in the Cyberpunk brand ahead of the next installment in the series.