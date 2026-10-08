Technical Signals Hint at More Upside for Microsoft

Key Moments

Microsoft shares have gained more than 50% from their June lows, moving back toward the 2025 record high.

A sustained break above the all-time high of $555.45 could imply upside toward the $700 to $750 area.

A drop back below the $465 to $480 zone would indicate the current rally has likely stalled for now.

Momentum Builds After Strong Post-June Advance

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) has been in a sharp uptrend since June, with its share price climbing more than 50% from that month’s low following optimistic forecasts released in July. According to technical analysis, the move may not be over, as the stock now trades within striking distance of its 2025 record peak.

On weekly charts, Microsoft is edging closer to its all-time high, which stands less than 5% above the latest price levels. Technical analysts view a decisive move through this previous record as a potential trigger for another strong leg higher.

Sideways Phase Marked a Classic Consolidation

After its rapid ascent from the June low, Microsoft spent the period from early August through late September moving largely sideways in a relatively tight trading band. This phase, commonly referred to by chart analysts as a consolidation, is often seen as a pause that allows early buyers to take profits while new participants establish positions for a possible next move.

This week, the stock pushed above that consolidation range, a development chart watchers interpret as a potential start of the next stage of the rally.

Volatility and Momentum Indicators Turn Supportive

With prices breaking higher, analysts are focusing on volatility and momentum measures to assess whether the strength in Microsoft can persist.

One key tool is the 20-week Bollinger Bands, which consist of two bands positioned above and below a moving average of the stock’s price. As price volatility increases, these bands widen, indicating renewed momentum. Microsoft’s 20-week Bollinger Bands are currently expanding, signaling that volatility is picking up alongside the advance.

Another closely watched indicator is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). This measure compares two moving averages of different lengths to gauge whether buying pressure is accelerating or easing. For Microsoft, the MACD is trending higher, suggesting that upward momentum remains in place.

Price Levels to Watch: Upside Targets and Risk Markers

Microsoft shares closed on Wednesday at $529.76, according to LSEG data. To project potential upside, technicians often measure the magnitude of the rally preceding a consolidation pattern and then extend that distance from the breakout point.

Using that approach, the current setup points to a prospective price range of about $700 to $750, provided the stock can first clear its all-time high of $555.45. Previous peaks, particularly record levels, frequently act as resistance as some investors opt to sell. A clear move through such levels, however, can lead to accelerated gains.

At the same time, broader equity markets have been unsettled, with high oil prices and rising bond yields contributing to volatility. Against that backdrop, technicians are also watching support zones that would indicate the rally is faltering. If Microsoft were to fall back below the $465 to $480 band, it would be interpreted as a signal that the current advance has likely run its course for the moment.

Key Technical Reference Levels

Metric / Level Value Technical Interpretation Recent close (Wednesday) $529.76 Current price, within 5% of record high All-time high $555.45 Break above could trigger further upside Upside projection $700 to $750 Estimated target zone if breakout holds Support zone $465 to $480 Drop below would signal end of rally for now

Market Context and Company Response

The analysis of Microsoft’s share price comes amid a period of heightened market volatility linked to elevated oil prices and rising bond yields. These macro factors have been influencing broader equity sentiment and could affect the sustainability of individual stock rallies.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Chart Summary

Microsoft rallies sharply from June low

A rise above all-time high of $555.45 could target $700 to $750 area

A fall below $465 to $480 area signals end of rally for now

(Mapping the Market is a daily column written by Reuters journalists. The commentary is based on a technical analysis of financial charts, which helps assess the likelihood of future price moves but does not guarantee the outcome. The column does not constitute investment advice or trading recommendations.)