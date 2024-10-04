General Dynamics awarded $243.8 million US DoD contract

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp (NYSE: GD) has secured a $243.799 million cost-plus-fixed-fee order to provide unique parts and specialized material, including initial spares, for Virginia-class submarines.

Work is to be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is slated to be completed by September 2028, the US Department of Defense said.

Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Stock Performance

The shares of General Dynamics Corporation (GD) closed 1.42% ($4.31) lower at $299.61 in New York on Thursday, as they extended the loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $82.326 billion.

The shares of General Dynamics Corporation (GD) went up 4.66% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 15.38% so far this year.