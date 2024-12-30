Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

FCPT buys a Burger King property for $1.7 million

Written by Miroslav Marinov
, | Updated: December 30, 2024

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) said on Friday that it had acquired a Burger King property valued at $1.7 million.

The latter is located in a strong retail corridor in Virginia and under a corporate long-term, triple net lease with nearly 13 years of term remaining, the real estate investment trust said.

FCPT has finalized real estate acquisitions of 87 properties this year valued at about $265 million.

“We ended 2024 with our busiest four months of the year, including $199 million of real estate acquisitions since late August,” FCPT CEO Bill Lenehan, said in a press release.

“We are excited to carry that momentum into 2025 as we continue to build out our company and investment platform.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) closed 1.19% ($0.33) lower at $27.45 in New York on Friday, as they snapped a four-day streak of gains.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $2.658 billion.

The shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) went down 2.43% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 8.50% so far this year.

