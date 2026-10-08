SocGen Sees NBR On Hold as Political Deadlock Hits Leu

Key Moments

Societe Generale expects the National Bank of Romania to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 6.50% as political uncertainty and RON weakness counterbalance sharply lower inflation.

Headline CPI moved down from 10.85% year-on-year in May to 6.17% in August, a decline attributed mainly to base effects.

Rating agencies have maintained Romania’s Investment Grade status but warned that extended political turmoil and delayed fiscal consolidation could threaten that standing.

Monetary Policy Outlook

Societe Generale anticipates that the National Bank of Romania (NBR) will leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 6.50%, despite a significant easing in inflation. The firm points to ongoing political gridlock in Bucharest and continued softness in the Romanian Leu (RON) as key reasons for expecting no shift in policy.

According to the bank, the sharp moderation in consumer price growth has not been sufficient to offset concerns linked to the domestic political backdrop and currency performance.

Inflation Dynamics

Societe Generale notes that headline consumer price inflation has fallen substantially in recent months, driven largely by base effects. Headline CPI declined from a peak of 10.85% year-on-year in May to 6.17% in August mainly because of base effects.

Indicator Value Timing / Comment NBR policy rate 6.50% Societe Generale expects no change Headline CPI peak 10.85% yoy May Headline CPI 6.17% August

Political Uncertainty and Government Formation

The bank emphasizes that the unsettled political environment is a central factor in its outlook. The process of forming a new government remains unresolved following a failed confidence vote.

“President Dan nominated diplomat Luca Niculescu as PM after his previous pick, Muresan, lost a confidence vote last week. Niculescu has until the 15th to form a cabinet and secure parliamentary approval. His nomination received a cool response from the Social Democrats, parliament’s largest party.”

The Social Democrats’ reaction underscores tensions around economic policy. “They are demanding a shift away from the previous government’s austerity policies, even as Romania remains under the EC excessive deficit procedure and risks a downgrade to junk status.”

Ratings Agencies Flag Political Risks

Societe Generale highlights that recent statements from major rating agencies have linked Romania’s credit outlook to both fiscal developments and the evolving political landscape.

“Last week, S&P affirmed Romania’s BBB− rating, the lowest IG level, but warned that prolonged political turmoil could trigger a downgrade if it delays fiscal consolidation.”

“Moody’s similarly said the coming weeks would be crucial in determining whether this year’s fiscal adjustment is durable enough to support the current IG rating.”

The bank notes that these warnings underscore the stakes of the ongoing political negotiations for Romania’s sovereign credit profile and, by extension, for the Romanian Leu and local financial conditions.