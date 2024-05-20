fbpx

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Currency News   »   Spain’s consumer morale highest since July 2023

Spain’s consumer morale highest since July 2023

May 20, 2024 12:09 pm

Consumer confidence in Spain has increased to levels last seen in July 2023 in April, data showed on Monday.

The gauge of consumer confidence came in at a reading of 84.5 in April, up from 82.5 in the prior month.

The latest result was mostly supported by a more optimistic outlook for the future, with the respective sub-index rising to 91.4 from 89.1 in March.

In addition, Spanish consumers’ optimism about the current state of the economy also increased, with the respective gauge improving to 77.6 in April from a level of 76 in the previous month.

The Euro was last little changed on the day against the US Dollar, with the EUR/USD currency pair trading at 1.0862.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News