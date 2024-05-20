Spain’s consumer morale highest since July 2023

Consumer confidence in Spain has increased to levels last seen in July 2023 in April, data showed on Monday.

The gauge of consumer confidence came in at a reading of 84.5 in April, up from 82.5 in the prior month.

The latest result was mostly supported by a more optimistic outlook for the future, with the respective sub-index rising to 91.4 from 89.1 in March.

In addition, Spanish consumers’ optimism about the current state of the economy also increased, with the respective gauge improving to 77.6 in April from a level of 76 in the previous month.

The Euro was last little changed on the day against the US Dollar, with the EUR/USD currency pair trading at 1.0862.