Take-Two Shares Jump as GTA VI Pre-Order Date Approaches

Key Moments

Take-Two Interactive stock rises 3.6% in pre-market trading to $247.77 as markets reopen after the Juneteenth holiday.

Rockstar Games confirms June 25 for Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders and November 19, 2026 for the console launch, easing delay concerns.

Wall Street analysts reiterate bullish ratings and price targets up to $300 as management projects net bookings of $8.0–$8.2 billion for fiscal 2027.

Pre-Orders for GTA VI Ignite Investor Enthusiasm

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) is trading sharply higher in pre-market action, advancing 3.6% to $247.77 as U.S. equity markets return from the Juneteenth holiday break. The move comes as investors focus on the imminent opening of pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI, which are officially scheduled to begin on June 25.

Rockstar Games disclosed last week that both digital and physical pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will start on June 25, ahead of a confirmed November 19, 2026 release for console platforms. That specific timeline has largely dispelled persistent worries about additional launch delays that had pressured the stock after a series of prior postponements.

Analysts Reaffirm Bullish Outlook and Target Prices

Equity research support is reinforcing the constructive setup in the shares. Jefferies has reiterated its Buy rating and $300 price target, explicitly linking its stance to the pre-order catalyst. Piper Sandler continues to rate the stock Overweight with a $280 target, while DA Davidson has maintained its Buy rating and $300 target.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Brian Pitz has also kept an Outperform rating with a “top pick” designation and a $280 price target, emphasizing that the expected pricing for the base version of Grand Theft Auto VI – seen around $80 – remains an important swing factor for the revenue profile.

On the fundamental side, Wall Street expectations center on the idea that the release of Grand Theft Auto VI could underpin a standout fiscal 2027 for Take-Two. Company guidance calls for net bookings of $8.0–$8.2 billion in that year, compared with $6.72 billion in fiscal 2026.

Metric Value Pre-market move in TTWO +3.6% Pre-market price $247.77 Fiscal 2026 net bookings $6.72 billion Fiscal 2027 net bookings guidance $8.0–$8.2 billion BMO base game pricing expectation ~$80 Jefferies price target $300 (Buy) Piper Sandler price target $280 (Overweight) DA Davidson price target $300 (Buy)

Broader Market Environment Supports Risk Assets

The move in Take-Two is unfolding against a supportive backdrop for growth and technology names. The Nasdaq Composite is higher by 1.9% on the session, while the S&P 500 is ahead by 1.1%, reflecting a renewed appetite for risk assets.

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at its most recent policy meeting but adopted a more hawkish tone, with about half of Federal Open Market Committee members signaling that at least one additional rate hike could be appropriate before year-end. Despite this stance, equity markets – and especially high-growth segments – have continued to advance.

Within the video game and interactive entertainment space, Take-Two continues to be viewed in the context of competition from Electronic Arts and Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard. However, the sheer scale of Grand Theft Auto VI and Rockstar’s track record with the franchise are drawing a particularly intense level of investor attention toward TTWO.

Stock Nears 52-Week High as Launch Cycle Approaches

The convergence of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI pre-order window, widespread positive analyst commentary, and a constructive equity market is pushing Take-Two shares notably higher in early trading. The stock is currently positioned well above its 52-week low of $187.63 and is moving closer to its 52-week high of $264.79 as the November launch cycle for the game moves into view.