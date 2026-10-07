Nat Gas Holds Near Resistance as Traders Weigh Breakout

Key Moments

Natural Gas is trading at $3.162, directly at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement on the 5-hour chart, with all major moving averages and the SuperTrend aligned to the upside.

The Money Flow Index at 95.2 and price pressing against the upper Bollinger Band highlight an overbought backdrop with elevated pullback risk.

Key inflection levels at $3.20 on the upside and $3.06 on the downside are set to shape the next directional phase for both bullish and bearish strategies.

Natural Gas Price Action at a Technical Tipping Point

Latest update: Oct 07, 2026, 07:11 AM UTC

This analysis is updated regularly during market hours.

Natural Gas is confronting a major resistance zone at $3.162 on the 5-hour chart, sitting precisely at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Price action is hovering just below a key breakout or reversal area, with the next decisive move above $3.20 or below $3.06 expected to steer the next leg in trend. Both bullish and bearish paths are clearly mapped out yet carry significant risk at current levels.

Bullish Structure vs. Overbought Stress Signals

At the current price of $3.162, Natural Gas is repeatedly testing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement that many mean reversion and trend-following traders monitor closely. The technical backdrop leans bullish: the 20, 50, and 200 simple moving averages are all sloped higher, and the SuperTrend indicator is also signaling an uptrend. The MACD confirms persistent upward momentum.

However, alongside this constructive trend picture, several warning flags are emerging. The Money Flow Index has surged to 95.2, reflecting extreme buying pressure that often precedes exhaustion. Price is also riding the upper Bollinger Band, further underscoring stretched conditions that can precede a sharp counter-move.

Scenario Planning: Bullish and Bearish Trade Blueprints

Traders are currently weighing four primary tactical approaches – two favoring the continuation of the uptrend and two positioning for a reversal.

Strategy Bias Entry Level Stop Level Targets Risk/Reward Confidence Profile Aggro Bull Bullish $3.17 (5h close above Fib) $2.99 (under SuperTrend) $3.23 / $3.31 / $3.42 2.4–5.1 Medium Breakout chasers Patience Bull Bullish $3.06 (pullback to SMA 50) $2.99 $3.23 / $3.31 / $3.42 Higher Medium Dip buyers Aggro Bear Bearish $3.16 (bear reversal at Fib) $3.20 (over upper BB) $3.06 / $3.02 / $2.91 2.5–6.2 Low Mean reversion traders Patience Bear Bearish $3.10 (break below higher lows) $3.20 $3.06 / $3.02 / $2.91 Higher Low Fade-the-move specialists

Bullish Path: Breakout Potential with Drawdown Risk

For bullish participants, a swift push through $3.17 on the 5-hour close is seen as a trigger for upside continuation. The outlined objective sequence points first to $3.23, then to $3.31, with a possible extension toward $3.42 based on Fibonacci projections. The drawback is that entry at these levels involves initiating long exposure when the Money Flow Index is already indicating extreme conditions, which could lead to interim drawdowns before any upside targets are realized.

Alternatively, a more conservative bullish plan seeks entries closer to $3.06, in line with the 50-period simple moving average on the 5-hour chart. This approach maintains the same upside targets but potentially improves the risk/reward profile by waiting for a pullback rather than chasing a breakout at overbought levels.

Bearish Path: Fading Strength in a Strong Uptrend

On the downside, one immediate bearish idea centers on a rejection around $3.16 near the Fibonacci resistance. This setup employs a stop at $3.20, positioned above the upper Bollinger Band, and aims for downside targets of $3.06, $3.02, and $2.91. The risk/reward metrics for this configuration range from 2.5 to 6.2, but the confidence is rated low, reflecting the challenge of shorting into an established uptrend.

A more patient bearish stance waits for clearer technical deterioration. An entry is mapped out at $3.10 on a break below the pattern of higher lows, with the same target cluster at $3.06, $3.02, and $2.91 and a stop at $3.20. This approach seeks confirmation of weakening price structure before initiating positions against the prevailing trend.

Overall, while mean reversion traders may be attracted to the elevated readings and resistance area, any countertrend strategy is described as high-risk given that all major moving averages remain firmly bullish.