Dollar Pushes Higher Vs Yen as Policy Risks Collide

Key Moments

USD/JPY is trading with modest gains near 157.40 in early Asian dealings on Tuesday amid elevated intervention concerns.

Japan and the United States have pledged closer coordination on addressing Japanese Yen weakness, with officials in Tokyo stressing that markets should heed their “very clear” message.

The Bank of Japan’s 25 bp rate hike to 1.25% has not halted Yen depreciation, as USD/JPY has climbed 2.82% from recent lows to 157.26.

Dollar-Yen Edges Higher as Authorities Flag FX Cooperation

USD/JPY is posting small gains around 157.40 in early Asian trading on Tuesday, with investors remaining wary of potential foreign exchange intervention. The cautious tone follows comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, who reiterated that both governments intend to deepen cooperation in addressing the Japanese Yen’s (JPY) weakness.

Katayama stated on Tuesday that she views the Yen’s undervaluation as problematic. She confirmed that she and Bessent agreed to “beef up” cooperation when questioned about their phone discussions held last Friday, September 25. She also noted that Japanese officials will maintain close communication with the US Treasury to promote orderly foreign exchange market conditions.

Japan’s top currency official, Atsushi Mimura, said on Monday that market participants should take literally the “very clear” message from Tokyo and Washington regarding their concerns about JPY weakness.

Market Views on Policy Tension and Yield Dynamics

Commenting on recent developments, Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Forex, said: “Japanese officials can’t have it both ways: they can’t have this war in Iran that is driving up oil prices and US yields and then try to cap dollar-yen. In my work, I see the dollar-yen being driven by rising US interest rates. I think that’s the sort of tug of war between verbal intervention by Japanese officials claiming US support and rising US yields.”

Fed Expectations Lend Support to the Greenback

On the US side, firmer signals from Federal Reserve policymakers are helping underpin the Dollar. Market participants are assigning a 70.3% probability to a 25 bps rate increase at the Fed’s October meeting, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool, following a rate hike delivered at the September meeting. Pricing also indicates that traders are almost fully expecting four quarter-point hikes over the coming 12 months.

BoJ Rate Hike Fails to Reverse Yen Weakness

Analysts at Rabobank emphasize that the Bank of Japan’s most recent policy shift has not reversed the Yen’s downtrend. They note that “the Bank of Japan announced its decision to hike the overnight policy rate by 25bp to 1.25%, but JPY has continued its weakening trend with USD/JPY up 2.82% from recent lows to 157.26.” The move highlights that, despite tighter settings, the Yen remains under significant downside pressure against the US Dollar.

Policy / Market Indicator Latest Detail USD/JPY spot level (early Asian session, Tuesday) Near 157.40 BoJ overnight policy rate Hiked by 25bp to 1.25% USD/JPY move from recent lows Up 2.82% to 157.26 Market-implied odds of Fed October 25 bp hike 70.3% Market pricing for Fed over next 12 months Almost fully pricing in four quarter-point hikes

Technical Picture: Recovery Within a Capped, Bearish Structure

On the daily chart, USD/JPY remains below the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) and under the upper Bollinger Band, which is limiting the broader upside even as the pair rebounds from its July lows. Spot is trading above the Bollinger middle band at 156.16, while the 14-period Relative Strength Index is hovering around 50, indicating neutral momentum following an exit from oversold territory. This setup points to potential consolidation inside a still bearish environment with constrained topside potential.

Support levels are initially seen at the Bollinger middle band around 156.15, followed by stronger demand near the lower Bollinger Band at approximately 152.85 if selling pressure deepens. On the upside, immediate resistance is located at the upper Bollinger Band around 159.50, with the 100-day SMA just above at 159.55. A firm break above this tight resistance zone would be required to turn the short-term bias away from the prevailing bearish containment.