Copper Holds Near $6.62 as Technical Barriers Tighten

Key Moments

Copper trades around $6.62 on the 5-hour chart, constrained by multiple resistance layers and an overhead Ichimoku cloud.

A bear flag pattern is described as 80% complete, with $6.53 identified as pivotal support that has held three times.

Suggested trading plans outline defined entries, stops, and targets for both bearish and bullish strategies, with differing confidence levels.

Market Overview

As of the latest update on Oct 07, 2026, 07:10 AM UTC, Copper is trading in a tight range near $6.62 on the 5-hour chart, with the price action described as a tug-of-war between buyers and sellers. The article notes that it is regularly updated during market hours.

The current setup shows upside capped by key moving averages and an overhanging Ichimoku cloud, while $6.53 is highlighted as a critical floor for bullish participants. With a bear flag formation said to be 80% complete and momentum indicators split, the upcoming move is framed as potentially decisive for the medium-term direction.

Technical Landscape: Bulls vs. Bears

The 5-hour chart is characterized as a stalemate around important technical markers.

Bullish elements:

MACD has recently turned positive, with the MACD line at -0.0008 versus the signal line at -0.0061.

Price is trading close to the 20-period simple moving average (SMA), interpreted as a sign of short-term stabilization.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.66, described as neutral, leaving room for momentum to rotate higher.

Bearish elements:

The price remains below the Ichimoku cloud in the $6.62–$6.71 band, which is framed as a bearish trend indication.

Several moving averages cluster above current levels: the 50-period SMA at $6.659 and the 200-period SMA at $6.628.

SuperTrend resistance is positioned higher still at $6.737.

The analysis points to a so-called decision zone shaped by a bear flag pattern that is described as a classic continuation structure, now 80% formed. On the downside, historical support at $6.53 has been tested successfully three times, while on the upside, resistance has been reinforced by four failures around $6.68.

Bearish and Bullish Trading Scenarios

The article outlines structured setups for both short and long strategies, with clearly defined entry points, stop-loss levels, and profit targets, as well as indicative risk/reward ratios and suitability for different trading styles.

Scenario Entry Stop Targets Risk/Reward Confidence Best For Bearish (short) – Aggressive $6.62 $6.74 $6.53 / $6.42 / $6.36 1.62 / 3.00 / 3.75 Medium Quick momentum traders / Patient swing traders Bearish (short) – Conservative $6.66 $6.74 $6.53 / $6.42 / $6.36 1.62 / 3.00 / 3.75 Medium Quick momentum traders / Patient swing traders Bullish (long) – Aggressive $6.66 $6.60 $6.98 / $7.08 / $7.28 1.53 / 2.20 / 3.53 Low Breakout chasers / Confirmation traders Bullish (long) – Conservative $6.75 $6.60 $6.98 / $7.08 / $7.28 1.53 / 2.20 / 3.53 Low Breakout chasers / Confirmation traders

The commentary adds that an aggressive short stance is linked to a rejection at the 200-period SMA, while an aggressive long stance is associated with a 5-hour close above the 50-period SMA.

Risk Parameters and No-Trade Zone

The technical framework defines clear invalidation levels for both directional biases:

Bearish structures are said to fail if Copper closes above $6.74, identified as the SuperTrend level.

Bullish expectations are considered compromised if the $6.53 support area gives way.

A no-trade area is specified between $6.58 and $6.64, which is described as prone to choppy price action with uncertain direction.

Intraday Tactics and Volatility

The article highlights current volatility and price action features relevant for short-term traders:

The Average True Range (ATR) is noted at 0.0521, or 0.78%, signaling moderate volatility with the capacity for moves to develop quickly.

A recent doji candlestick around $6.62 is interpreted as a sign of indecision, warranting close observation for a subsequent breakout or breakdown.

Trading volume is described as fading, which is characterized as often preceding a sharp directional move.

Levels and Signals to Monitor

The article provides distinct checklists for bearish and bullish participants.

For bearish traders:

Watch for price rejection near the 50-period or 200-period SMAs.

Seek confirmation with closes below support areas to validate a downside continuation toward $6.42 and $6.36.

For bullish traders:

Look for a firm 5-hour close above $6.66 and, preferably, beyond $6.75.

Insist on increased volume to add conviction to any breakout attempt.

Across both camps, the interplay between price and the key moving averages is emphasized, with the observation that a single candle close relative to these reference points can rapidly alter the technical picture.