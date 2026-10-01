Broadcom Lines Up $42B in Chip Financing for Anthropic

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Broadcom agreed to provide Anthropic with up to $42 billion in financing tied to leased compute infrastructure, according to the AI lab’s IPO filing.

The facility is linked to Anthropic’s five-year $125.2 billion lease commitment for TPU computing capacity that begins providing next-generation access in 2027.

Anthropic is anticipated to become Broadcom’s largest compute customer in 2027, as Broadcom projects AI semiconductor revenue of about $115 billion in fiscal 2027 and $230 billion in fiscal 2028.

Deep Integration Between Anthropic and Broadcom

Anthropic’s initial public offering prospectus details a web of alliances with several major technology companies. Among these, its multi-layered arrangement with Broadcom emerges as especially significant.

The filing describes Broadcom as playing a central role across multiple dimensions of Anthropic’s infrastructure plans, including supplying compute, leasing hardware, and providing financing. This mix positions Broadcom differently from partners and investors such as Amazon, which the prospectus characterizes primarily as supporting Anthropic through cloud infrastructure and distribution of its Claude model.

Within this framework, Broadcom has committed to extend up to $42 billion in financing to Anthropic to support infrastructure-related expenditures, according to the IPO documents.

Structure of the Financing and Convertible Debt

The prospectus states that Broadcom’s financing commitment is connected to Anthropic’s large-scale lease of tensor processing unit (TPU) computing capacity. Anthropic has agreed to a $125.2 billion, five-year lease for TPU compute, and the company indicates that the convertible note it would issue could fund roughly one-third of that obligation.

Under the terms outlined in the filing, Broadcom is permitted to appoint a financing partner in connection with this arrangement. The instruments created under the facility could be converted into Anthropic equity. Anthropic notes in the document that it does not anticipate any of these notes being sold before the IPO is completed.

Financing and Lease Overview Detail Maximum Broadcom financing facility $42 billion TPU compute lease commitment $125.2 billion over five years Portion of lease potentially funded by convertible note About one-third of $125.2 billion

TPU Capacity and Collaborations

The filing notes that Alphabet’s Google and Broadcom have jointly developed multiple generations of TPUs. In April, Anthropic disclosed an expanded partnership involving both Google and Broadcom. Under that arrangement, Anthropic is set to gain access to multiple gigawatts of next-generation TPU compute capacity starting in 2027.

The document also indicates that, in 2027, Anthropic is expected to become Broadcom’s largest compute customer as this capacity comes online.

Market Dynamics and Wall Street Concerns

Anthropic’s planned listing, which the filing says could result in a valuation of $2 trillion, comes as Wall Street debates the sustainability of spending that underpins the AI sector. The document highlights how the reciprocal flow of capital and purchasing between chip suppliers and AI developers has drawn scrutiny from some investors.

“It feels that there’s quite a concentrated bet right now on two companies being able to generate enough revenues to support all the financing that’s happened,” said Robert Leitao, managing partner of Rothschild & Co.

The prospectus discusses Broadcom’s strategy in the context of actions taken by other semiconductor companies. It says Broadcom’s approach to financing echo moves by a key rival that has used its balance sheet to underpin chip demand.

“Nvidia is putting in place a massive amount of its balance sheet, and Broadcom is having to follow suit,” Seaport Research analyst Jay Goldberg said.

Conflict of Interest and Risk Factors

Anthropic’s filing flags the dual role Broadcom plays as both a crucial hardware supplier and a financing counterparty. The company warns in the prospectus that this structure creates “potential conflicts of interest” that could influence its access to necessary compute resources.

Anthropic further cautions that Broadcom’s pricing strategies and hardware decisions may affect its ability to secure sufficient infrastructure for its operations. The AI lab states that these dynamics represent a risk to its business.

Neither Broadcom nor Anthropic provided additional comments beyond what appears in the filing, according to the document.

Collateral, Defaults, and Use of Facility

The IPO paperwork discloses that in April 2026 Anthropic deposited cash into a restricted account established for the benefit of Broadcom in connection with the convertible debt. The company notes that under certain conditions it may be required to add more funds to that account.

Anthropic warns that if particular payment or performance defaults occur, a substantial segment of its lease obligations could become immediately payable. At the same time, its ability to draw on the $42 billion financing facility to meet those accelerated payments could be constrained, according to the filing.