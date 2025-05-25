Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » GBP/SGD settles below 3-week high, posts weekly gain

GBP/SGD settles below 3-week high, posts weekly gain

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: May 25, 2025

The GBP/SGD currency pair settled below Friday’s high of 1.7397, its strongest level since May 2nd, after Singapore’s CPI data and a stronger-than-anticipated UK retail sales growth.

Data by the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday that retail sales volumes had risen 1.2% in April compared to March, beating economists’ forecasts of a 0.3% gain. This marked the fourth consecutive monthly growth, the first of its kind in almost five years.

Food store sales saw a notable rebound, climbing 3.9% after consecutive declines in the preceding two months. Yet, clothing and footwear sales declined over the month despite gains in department stores, household goods outlets and non-store retailers.

Ofgem further relieved pressure on UK consumers by imposing a 7% decrease on the country’s energy price cap. Effective July, this cut follows a series of prior hikes.

Despite the upbeat data, inflation remains a concern. Consumer prices rose 3.5% in April, higher than what market analysts had been anticipating. This tempered expectations of aggressive policy easing by the BoE, though the probability of a rate cut in August still stands at around 50%.

In Singapore, annual consumer inflation remained steady at 0.9% in April – the lowest rate since February 2021.

And, annual core CPI inflation picked up to a three-month high of 0.7% in April from 0.5% in March.

The GBP/SGD currency pair settled 0.29% higher at 1.7395 on Friday.

The exotic Forex pair gained 0.75% for the week.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News