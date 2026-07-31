Dollar-Yen Gains Ahead of Bank of Japan Decision

Key Moments

USD/JPY extends its recovery above the mid-160.00s after rebounding from levels below 158.00, the lowest since May 14.

Price action is supported by modest US Dollar demand and position adjustments ahead of the upcoming Bank of Japan rate decision.

Technical indicators and Fibonacci levels continue to signal potential selling pressure on rallies despite the latest bounce.

USD/JPY Regains Ground in Asian Trading

The USD/JPY pair is adding to the prior session’s late rebound from below the 158.00 area – the weakest level since May 14 – and is drawing renewed buying interest during the Asian session on Friday. The move lifts spot prices back above the 160.50 mark, helped by fresh demand for the US Dollar and repositioning ahead of the closely watched Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate decision.

Technical Landscape: Upside Attempt Within a Bearish Context

From a technical standpoint, the recovery above the 160.00 psychological barrier and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the sharp pullback from a four-decade high supports the prospect of further intraday gains. At the same time, the 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering near 31 and a negative Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) reading around -0.43 indicate that downside pressure remains present.

Given this backdrop, any additional advance is likely to encounter strong resistance around a concentrated Fibonacci cluster. That zone is anchored by the 50.0% retracement at 160.99, with further barriers at the 61.8% level of 161.69 and the 78.6% level of 162.69. A sustained break above these hurdles would be required to relieve immediate downside pressure and open the door for a move back toward the cycle high region at 163.97.

Key Support and Resistance Levels

Level Type Price Comment Immediate resistance 160.99 50.0% Fibonacci retracement Next resistance 161.69 61.8% Fibonacci retracement Higher resistance 162.69 78.6% Fibonacci retracement Cycle high region 163.97 Upside objective if resistance cluster is cleared Initial support 160.28 38.2% Fibonacci retracement Secondary support 159.41 23.6% Fibonacci retracement Major support zone 158.00 Structural swing low area

On the downside, the first notable support comes in at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 160.28, followed by the 23.6% retracement at 159.41 and the structural swing low area around 158.00. A decisive break and sustained trading below this latter region would likely be interpreted as a fresh bearish signal, reinforcing the idea of an ongoing intervention-driven corrective decline and pointing to scope for further downside.

Japanese Yen Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table outlines the percentage change of the Japanese Yen (JPY) against major currencies this week. Over this period, the Japanese Yen has shown the strongest performance versus the US Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD — -1.01% -0.86% -1.85% -0.51% -0.33% -1.02% -1.15% EUR 1.01% — 0.14% -0.83% 0.52% 0.70% -0.01% -0.14% GBP 0.86% -0.14% — -1.06% 0.39% 0.56% -0.15% -0.28% JPY 1.85% 0.83% 1.06% — 1.33% 1.52% 0.81% 0.59% CAD 0.51% -0.52% -0.39% -1.33% — 0.15% -0.51% -0.65% AUD 0.33% -0.70% -0.56% -1.52% -0.15% — -0.70% -0.84% NZD 1.02% 0.00% 0.15% -0.81% 0.51% 0.70% — -0.14% CHF 1.15% 0.14% 0.28% -0.59% 0.65% 0.84% 0.14% —

The accompanying heat map illustrates the percentage changes among major currencies. The base currency is selected from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, choosing the Japanese Yen as the base from the left column and moving horizontally to the US Dollar column provides the percentage change for JPY (base)/USD (quote).