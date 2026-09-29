Sterling Edges Up as Dollar Pulls Back Ahead of Data

Key Moments

GBP/USD trims earlier losses but remains 0.14% lower near 1.3235 as the DXY eases from 101.50 to around 101.35.

Rate markets are pricing almost another 100 bps of Fed hikes in the year ahead, supporting a stronger-for-longer US Dollar backdrop.

Traders are focused on August JOLTS data at 14:00 GMT and Friday’s September Nonfarm Payrolls for direction on Fed policy expectations.

Dollar Pullback Aids Modest Sterling Recovery

The British Pound is recovering part of its early downdraft against the US Dollar, though the move remains limited, with the pair still down 0.14% around 1.3235 in Tuesday’s European session. The rebound in GBP/USD comes as the US Dollar Index (DXY) eases from a fresh two-month high at 101.50 to approximately 101.35.

Despite the intraday softening in the DXY, market participants continue to see a constructive backdrop for the US currency, anchored by expectations that the Federal Reserve will extend its rate hiking cycle over the coming year.

Fed Path and Energy Dynamics Underpin Dollar Strength

Analysts at MUFG/BTMU note that, following what they describe as the Fed’s first hike this month, the US rates market is now discounting “almost another 100bps of rate hikes in the year ahead,” which they argue is “reinforcing support for the US Dollar from the positive terms of trade shock for the US economy from higher energy prices.” They conclude that this mix of tighter policy expectations and higher energy costs means “the current backdrop is supportive of the US Dollar remaining stronger for longer.”

Key US Labor Data in Focus

Attention during the session is centered on the US JOLTS Job Openings report for August, scheduled for release at 14:00 GMT. Consensus projections point to 7.23 million new job postings, slightly below the 7.271 million reported for July.

Looking ahead, the major scheduled catalyst for the US Dollar this week is the September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report due Friday. The outcome is expected to play a crucial role in shaping how investors calibrate the Fed’s interest rate trajectory.

BoE Repricing Fails to Propel Sterling

On the UK side, the Pound is having difficulty building sustained upside even as markets price in a more aggressive Bank of England tightening profile. Strategists at Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH) point out that “the swaps curve continues to imply about 100bps of BoE rate hikes in the next twelve months to 4.75%.”

However, BBH also cautions that the “BoE may not need to tighten as much as markets expect,” citing that “the UK economy is already operating below capacity,” and that the “Bank Rate at 3.75% is near the top of the BoE’s estimated 2% to 4% neutral range.”

GBP/USD Technical Picture

On the daily chart, GBP/USD is quoted at 1.3239, maintaining a short-term bearish configuration as it trades below the 20-period exponential moving average (EMA) at 1.3374. The pair’s continued failure to reclaim this moving average underscores persistent downside pressure.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 29.3, close to oversold territory, indicating that while bearish momentum may be extended, a clear reversal signal has not emerged. Immediate resistance is defined by the 20-period EMA at 1.3374, which represents the first technical hurdle that buyers must overcome to ease the prevailing negative tone.

With no additional nearby support levels identified from the provided data, the spotlight remains on whether GBP/USD can mount a recovery toward the EMA or instead continue to weaken while the RSI fluctuates near oversold readings.

Indicator / Level Value Comment GBP/USD spot 1.3235 – 1.3239 Trades lower on the day despite intraday recovery DXY Near 101.35 Off two-month high of 101.50 20-period EMA (daily) 1.3374 First key resistance level RSI (daily) 29.3 Hovering near oversold conditions Expected Fed hikes (next 12 months) ~100 bps Supports stronger-for-longer USD narrative Implied BoE rate hikes (next 12 months) ~100 bps to 4.75% Market pricing per BBH August JOLTS forecast 7.23 million Slightly below July’s 7.271 million

Bank of England: Policy Framework and FX Transmission

The Bank of England (BoE) is responsible for setting monetary policy in the United Kingdom with the primary objective of achieving price stability, defined as a 2% inflation target. The main lever for reaching this goal is the adjustment of the base lending rate. By setting the rate at which it lends to commercial banks, and indirectly the rate at which banks lend to each other, the BoE influences borrowing costs across the economy and, in turn, the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).

When inflation runs above target, the BoE typically responds by lifting interest rates, making credit more expensive for households and businesses. This tends to be supportive for GBP, as higher yields can make UK-denominated assets more appealing to global investors. Conversely, when inflation dips below target and signals slowing growth, the BoE may cut rates to lower financing costs and encourage investment, a backdrop that is usually negative for the currency.