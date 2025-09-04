Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Silver eases from 14-year peak on profit taking

Spot Silver eases from 14-year peak on profit taking

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: September 4, 2025

Spot Silver pulled back from a 14-year high of $41.47/oz. on Thursday, as investors took profits after recent rally.

Similar to Gold, the white metal has been underpinned by rising expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this month.

Markets are now pricing in about a 97% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in September.

Lower interest rates tend to reduce the opportunity cost of holding Silver, which pays no interest.

This week’s US Non-Farm Payrolls report could provide more clues on the size of the expected rate cut by the Fed.

Employers in all sectors of the US economy, excluding farming, probably added 78,000 job positions in August, according to market consensus, following a job growth of 73,000 in July.

The latest data by the US Labor Department showed job openings had dropped more than expected to 7.181 million in July, suggesting a cooling labor market.

Additionally, robust industrial demand continued to support Silver prices.

Meanwhile, Silver futures for December delivery were last down 1.28% to trade at $41.523 per troy ounce.

Year-to-date, the white metal has surged 41.54%.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News