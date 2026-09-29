Oura Pauses U.S. IPO Plan Amid Volatile Fall Market

Key Moments

Oura postponed its planned U.S. IPO, pointing to market uncertainty and disrupting expectations for a stronger fall listings season.

The company and selling shareholders had been marketing 50 million shares at $40 to $44 each, targeting proceeds of $2.2 billion and a fully diluted valuation of $15.62 billion at the top of the range.

Oura said it is profitable and projected revenue growth of 90% in fiscal 2026 compared with the prior year, supported by strong demand for its Oura Ring 5 and 5.7 million paid members.

Oura Shelves Offering Citing Market Uncertainty

Oura has decided to postpone its U.S. initial public offering, the smart ring manufacturer said on Tuesday, citing uncertainty in the broader market. The move dampened expectations for a rebound in what is typically a busy fall IPO season.

The decision came as the U.S. IPO environment faced renewed pressure following a strong start to the year. Investors have been contending with worries that enthusiasm around artificial intelligence-related trades may be fading, alongside the impact of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hike and ongoing geopolitical instability.

Deal Terms and Valuation Targets

Oura and certain existing shareholders had been marketing 50 million shares in the planned IPO. The shares were offered in an indicated price range of $40 to $44 each.

At the top of that range, the offering would have raised $2.2 billion and implied a fully diluted valuation of $15.62 billion for the company. The IPO had been expected to be priced later in the day, with trading scheduled to begin on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

The company, which was founded in Finland more than ten years ago, had previously reached a valuation of about $11 billion in a late-stage funding round last year.

Metric Detail Shares offered 50 million Indicated price range $40 – $44 per share Potential proceeds at $44 $2.2 billion Fully diluted valuation at $44 $15.62 billion Prior funding round valuation About $11 billion

Investor Selectivity and IPO Market Backdrop

IPO candidates typically seek supportive markets and steady demand from investors to secure their target valuations. That backdrop has become more challenging as risk appetite shifts.

“Higher rates are clearly making investors more selective, particularly on growth valuations. Still, I wouldn’t say the IPO window is closed, especially with Anthropic still pushing ahead with what could be one of the largest IPOs ever,” IPOX Research Associate Lukas Muehlbauer told Reuters.

Other Postponed Deals Add to Uncertainty

Earlier this month, nuclear services firm Holtec suspended its planned U.S. IPO, while Bamboo Insurance also delayed its listing. These moves underscored the unsettled state of the primary market.

Oura’s transaction would have been the first significant U.S. IPO of the fall following the usual summer slowdown. Market observers had considered the deal an important gauge of investor demand for high-growth names.

Oura’s Strategic Stance and Outlook

“We aim to deliver an extraordinary IPO for our employees and investors and we have the luxury of choosing our moment. In the meantime, we will execute against the opportunities ahead,” Oura CEO Tom Hale said in a statement.

The company stated that it is profitable and forecast that its revenue will rise 90% in fiscal 2026 compared with the previous year.

“Reports indicated that the offering was around four times oversubscribed, which is a decent level of demand, but not necessarily overwhelming for a well-known consumer brand,” Muehlbauer said.

Oura did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for additional information on the delay.

Anthropic and the Broader IPO Pipeline

Meanwhile, AI lab Anthropic is expected to be a focal name for the IPO market in the second half of the year. Reuters reported, citing sources, that the company could go public after the U.S. midterm elections in November.

Smart Ring Market and Oura’s Position

Oura has been a key player in bringing smart rings into the mainstream. Its devices monitor indicators such as heart health, physical activity, and sleep patterns.

The company said the launch of its flagship Oura Ring 5 has drawn an “exceptionally strong” response, and it reported that the number of paid members on its platform has reached 5.7 million.

Smart rings are developing a niche between traditional fitness bands and smartwatches, providing personalized health data in a compact, screen-free format designed for continuous wear and typically longer battery life.