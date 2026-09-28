USD/INR Rises to 96.15 on Crude Oil Surge and US Yields<

Key Moments

USD/INR rises 0.15% to trade near 95.95 as the Indian Rupee weakens at the start of the week.

MCX October Crude Oil futures advance 1.7% to around Rs. 9,000, pressuring oil-importing currencies like the INR.

10-year U.S. Treasury yields hold close to a 19-year peak of 5.23%, underpinning expectations for another Fed rate hike.

Rupee Under Pressure as Oil Extends Weekend Gains

The Indian Rupee opened the week on the back foot against the U.S. Dollar, weighed down by a sharp upswing in crude prices over the weekend. The USD/INR pair is trading higher by 0.15%, hovering near 95.95 at the time of writing.

On the domestic commodities front, the MCX Crude Oil futures contract expiring on October 19 is up 1.7%, trading close to Rs. 9,000. Higher crude prices typically pose a challenge for economies that rely heavily on imported energy, and currencies of such oil-dependent countries, including India, often lag in a rising-oil-price environment.

RBI Interventions Aim to Stabilize INR

The Reserve Bank of India continues to lean against Rupee weakness through active participation in both the spot foreign exchange market and the Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) segment. According to traders cited by Reuters, “Nearly every day we have seen ‌some amount of interventions, which signals that the RBI wants to keep a firm ‌floor under the rupee for ​now, traders say,” Reuters reported.

Geopolitical Tensions Drive Oil Rally

Oil prices have drawn strong buying interest after comments from United States President Donald Trump dampened expectations for diplomatic progress with Iran. Citing Fox News, the article notes that Trump signaled the possibility of additional military strikes before the midterm elections, which contributed to the latest move higher in crude.

Trump expressed confidence that Washington is going to win this war very soon, and as soon as we win it, the oil will go down, way down to what it was before the war.

In response, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying that Tehran remains open to “real diplomacy” but is prepared for an “apocalyptic war” if the U.S. launches further attacks.

U.S. Yield Dynamics Remain a Headwind for Risk Assets

Beyond oil, the broader risk backdrop continues to be influenced by elevated U.S. bond yields. Market participants are maintaining firm expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver another interest rate increase this year, keeping pressure on risk-sensitive assets and supporting the Dollar.

Yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury remain close to the 19-year high of 5.23% reached on Friday, underscoring the tight financial conditions that investors are navigating.

Strategists at OCBC point out that a string of resilient U.S. economic data alongside persistent inflation has bolstered the case for further tightening. They note that “market pricing currently implies around a 70% probability of another 25bp rate hike in October, highlighting the market’s growing conviction that the Fed’s inflation fight is not yet over.”

RBI Policy Outlook: Diverging Views Amid Inflation Uncertainty

Commentary from global banks reflects differing perspectives on the Reserve Bank of India’s policy path as inflation risks persist despite relatively subdued headline readings.

Analysts at Commerzbank underline that, although “year-to-date CPI inflation has averaged 3.8%, below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) FY2026-2027 forecast of 5.0%,” the underlying price backdrop remains concerning. They argue that “the persistence of cost pressures suggests policymakers will likely maintain a cautious stance,” reinforcing their view that the RBI will stay in “wait-and-see mode.” In Commerzbank’s assessment, “higher global crude oil prices and evidence of second-round effects continue to pose upside risks to the inflation outlook,” keeping the central bank wary even as headline inflation runs below target projections.

Taking a different stance, MUFG strategists see scope for additional tightening. They state that firm domestic growth and signs of broadening in core pressures are strengthening the argument for a shallow 50bp rate increase in the second half of FY27, suggesting that the RBI’s October meeting is a live event.

USD/INR Technical Picture: Bias Remains Constructive

From a technical perspective, USD/INR is trading around 95.95 on the daily chart and is holding above the 20-period exponential moving average (EMA) at 95.61. This positioning keeps the short-term outlook tilted in favor of Dollar strength versus the Rupee.

The pair’s rebound from levels below 95.00 is being supported by a Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 56.7, indicating positive but not overbought momentum as price action consolidates near recent highs.

On the downside, immediate support is identified at the 20-day EMA around 95.61. A break below this level would be required to suggest a deeper corrective move lower in USD/INR. On the topside, the 96.10 region is seen as the first notable resistance that bulls need to clear to extend the rally.

Key Levels Overview

Instrument / Metric Level / Value Comment USD/INR spot 95.95 Trading higher on the day 20-period EMA (daily) 95.61 Immediate support zone Near-term resistance 96.10 Upside hurdle for further gains MCX Crude Oil (Oct 19 expiry) Up 1.7% near Rs. 9,000 Higher energy costs weigh on INR 10-year U.S. Treasury yield 5.23% Near 19-year high reached on Friday

Upcoming RBI Decision: Market Focus on Repo Rate Path

The RBI Interest Rate Decision (Repo Rate) is a key event for INR traders and broader markets. The decision is issued by the Reserve Bank of India and serves as a primary tool for signaling the central bank’s stance on inflation and growth.

If the RBI adopts a hawkish posture on the inflation outlook and lifts the policy rate, the move is typically interpreted as supportive, or bullish, for the Rupee. Conversely, a dovish tilt or a rate cut is generally viewed as negative, or bearish, for the currency.