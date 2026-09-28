GM Prepares for Tough US Market as China Risks Expand

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General Motors CFO Paul Jacobson said the company plans to run as lean as possible to confront mounting competition in the U.S. auto market.

Jacobson cautioned that the U.S. is turning into an “outlet for global automakers” as they react to growing pressures tied to China.

Competitive concerns increased after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would “be OK” with Chinese companies building car plants in the country if they employ American workers.

GM Focuses on Lean Operations

Investing.com — General Motors Co. plans to streamline its operations and maintain a lean cost structure in anticipation of tougher conditions in the U.S. auto market, chief financial officer Paul Jacobson told the Financial Times in an interview published on Monday.

Jacobson indicated that the company aims to keep its business model tightly focused on efficiency as it prepares to defend its competitive position.

U.S. Market Seen as Pressure Valve for Global Automakers

Jacobson warned that the United States is increasingly becoming an “outlet for global automakers” that are experiencing intensifying pressure from China in their overseas markets. These manufacturers, he said, are looking to the U.S. as a relatively safer destination at a time when Chinese car imports have been effectively banned.

While Jacobson did not address the potential for Chinese brands themselves to enter the U.S. auto market, he underscored that GM must ensure its operations and offerings remain as competitive as possible in this evolving landscape.

Topic Details GM strategic focus Operate as lean as possible to stay competitive in the U.S. Global automaker trend Using the U.S. as an “outlet” amid growing pressure from China Chinese car imports Effectively banned in the U.S., according to the interview

Political Signals Add to Competitive Uncertainty

Worries over future competition in the U.S. market intensified last week following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump. He said he would “be OK” if Chinese companies sought to build automobile plants in the United States, provided that they hired American workers.

The remarks added another layer of uncertainty for established automakers such as GM as they navigate shifting political and competitive dynamics.