Optimus Scale-Up Slows as Robotic Hands Limit Output

Key Moments

Production of Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot reportedly increased from several dozen units per week in the second quarter to several hundred units per week.

Supplier limitations, automation issues, and the complicated construction of Optimus’ hands are cited as key obstacles to reaching 1,000 units per week by year-end.

Tesla plans to initially lease, rather than sell, Optimus V3 units to select warehouse customers while it refines durability and AI capabilities.

Manufacturing Bottleneck Centers on Optimus Hands

Investing.com – Tesla’s push to rapidly ramp up production of its Optimus humanoid robot is running into a critical constraint: the hands. According to a report from The Information, the intricate mechanical design of the robot’s hands has emerged as a major obstacle in scaling up manufacturing.

The report indicates that even as Tesla has managed to boost output from several dozen robots per week in the second quarter to several hundred units per week now, sustaining and expanding that pace has become difficult. The hands, with their complex assembly requirements, are described as a central bottleneck in the broader production process.

Production Ramp vs. Ambitious Volume Targets

The Information reports that Tesla is contending with a combination of supplier shortages, malfunctions in automated production equipment, and the demanding assembly work needed for the hand mechanisms. These factors are complicating Tesla’s stated objective of building 1,000 Optimus units per week by year-end, as part of a longer-term vision of reaching 20,000 robots per week.

Metric Detail Recent weekly production From several dozen units in the second quarter to several hundred units currently Year-end production goal 1,000 robots per week Long-term production target 20,000 robots per week Key constraint Mechanical complexity and assembly of Optimus’ hands

Optimus V3: Design, Capabilities, and Testing Environment

The current version under production at Tesla’s Fremont facility, known as Optimus V3, features a lighter frame, upgraded camera systems, and a more human-like appearance than earlier iterations. The robot is powered by an AI system that has been trained on more than 500,000 hours of real-world data, according to the report.

Despite those advances, Optimus V3 is not yet operating as a fully autonomous, general-purpose robot. Instead, it is presently limited to executing precisely defined tasks in controlled environments. These include supervised testing areas in Palo Alto and specific roles on Tesla’s factory floors, where operations can be closely monitored.

Leasing-First Strategy for Early Commercial Use

Because Optimus V3 is not the final consumer-ready product and still needs substantial improvements in durability, Tesla is proceeding with a cautious market introduction. The Information reports that initial commercial deployments will follow a lease-only structure, rather than outright sales.

These early leased units are expected to be placed with customers whose warehouse operations closely resemble Tesla’s own factory conditions. According to the report, this approach allows Tesla to reclaim the robots for mechanical enhancements when needed, while also continuously gathering operational data to further train and refine the AI models.

Musk’s Long-Term Vision for Optimus

Engineering and production challenges have not altered CEO Elon Musk’s positioning of Optimus within Tesla’s broader strategy. Musk continues to frame the humanoid robot as the company’s most critical product line. The report notes that he has projected the possibility of full commercial sales by late 2027, contingent on Tesla resolving the complexities of manufacturing human-like robotic hands at large scale.