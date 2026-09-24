Tesco Anchors £100m Bramble Fund with £20m Investment

Key Moments

Tesco has committed £20 million as anchor investor in Bramble Fund I, a new food-focused venture vehicle.

Bramble Fund I is set to provide between £1 million and £5 million in growth capital to food-innovation companies.

The fund’s first investment is in KluraLabs, which develops packaging to extend food shelf life and reduce artificial additives.

Tesco Becomes Anchor Investor in Bramble Fund I

Tesco, described as Britain’s largest retailer, has committed £20 million to Bramble Fund I, a newly launched venture capital fund focused on food-related technologies that was created by Leon co-founder Henry Dimbleby. With this commitment, Tesco assumes the role of anchor investor and becomes the largest financial supporter of the fund as it seeks to back businesses developing innovations in the food sector.

Investment Focus and Capital Deployment

Bramble Fund I is structured to provide growth capital ranging from £1 million to £5 million to companies working on food innovations. The fund’s strategy centers on supporting businesses that are developing technologies and products intended to reshape various aspects of food production, processing, and consumption.

Fund / Initiative Key Details Bramble Fund I Food-focused venture fund backed by Tesco as anchor investor Tesco Commitment £20 million Investment Ticket Size Between £1 million and £5 million per company Geographic Focus UK and European food businesses

Strategic Partnership Between Tesco and Bramble

Alongside its capital commitment, Tesco has entered into a separate partnership with Bramble. As part of this collaboration, the two parties will establish a joint innovation board. In addition, selected portfolio companies will be given the opportunity to test their products and technologies across Tesco’s supply chain.

First Portfolio Company and Pipeline Themes

Bramble’s first investment is KluraLabs, a British technology company that develops packaging solutions designed to extend the shelf life of food and to reduce reliance on artificial additives.

The fund is also evaluating potential investments in technologies that seek to lower farms’ dependence on chemical fertilizers, as well as in medical devices intended for monitoring digestive health.

Bramble’s Founders and Investment Scope

Dimbleby, who authored the government-commissioned National Food Strategy, founded Bramble in 2024 together with Omar Habbal, Mark Hudson and Chris Mitchell. The fund focuses on investing in UK and European food businesses that have already demonstrated the potential to scale commercially.