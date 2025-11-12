Spot Silver extends gains to new three-week high

Spot Silver extended gains to a fresh three-week high of $51.90/oz. on Wednesday on rising expectations of another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and as market players eyed a potential end to the US government shutdown.

This week, the US Senate passed a deal that would restore federal funding and put an end to the longest-ever government shutdown. The latter has delayed the release of essential macro data, which complicated assessments of the US economy’s state, as investors had to rely on secondary, non-government data prints.

Yet, the bill still needs to clear the US House of Representatives before being sent to President Trump.

A government reopening will provide more clarity on the US economic outlook and the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Markets are now pricing in about a 64% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in December, compared to a 62% chance a week earlier.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran has called for a larger 50 basis point cut amid easing inflation and rising unemployment.

Spot Silver was last up 1.10% on the day to trade at $51.79 per troy ounce.

Robust industrial demand continued to support Silver prices amid supply constraints.