Rand Struggles as SARB Delivers Another Rate Hike

Key Moments

The South African Reserve Bank increased its key policy rate by 25 bps to 7.25%, marking its second hike this year.

The South African Rand still lost just over 1%, with most of the move occurring before the rate announcement and linked mainly to a stronger US Dollar.

SARB highlighted upside inflation risks and downside growth risks, while Commerzbank sees a challenging backdrop for ZAR amid US rate expectations and upcoming local elections in November.

Policy Decision and Market Reaction

Commerzbank’s Volkmar Baur reported that the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) lifted its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.25%. This was the second increase this year, following a previous move in May. At the start of the year, market participants had anticipated rate cuts, but those expectations shifted as oil prices climbed in connection with the Iran conflict.

Despite the tightening step, the South African Rand (ZAR) weakened. According to the report, the currency fell by just over 1%, although the bulk of that decline occurred ahead of the rate decision and was therefore not attributed directly to the announcement. Following the hike, the exchange rate appeared to stabilize, with the earlier move in ZAR seen as largely driven by a stronger US Dollar.

SARB’s Assessment of Growth and Inflation

During the press conference, the SARB and Governor Lesetja Kganyago aimed to project determination on their policy stance. At the same time, it became evident that South Africa’s economy is feeling the impact of the Iran conflict. The central bank identified downside risks to economic growth, while emphasizing that inflation risks are skewed to the upside, an issue expected to remain a key concern in the months ahead.

In its baseline scenario, the SARB does not currently anticipate the need for another rate hike. This is the case even though it expects year-over-year inflation to climb to over 5% from the current 4.4%. Only a more pronounced acceleration in price pressures would, in the SARB’s view, justify additional tightening.

Rate Outlook and Implications for the Rand

Baur noted that the hurdle for further rate increases now appears relatively high. While higher domestic rates might typically be supportive for a currency, the overall setting for the ZAR remains difficult. Commerzbank’s assessment is that this is not an environment in which positive developments for the Rand are likely.

Rising interest rate expectations in the United States could add further pressure on the South African currency in the coming weeks. In addition, local elections scheduled for November introduce an additional layer of political risk for ZAR.

Key Data Points

Indicator Detail SARB benchmark rate (new) 7.25% Latest rate change +25 basis points Number of hikes this year Second (after May move) Current inflation 4.4% year-over-year SARB inflation expectation Over 5% year-over-year ZAR move around decision Fell by just over 1%

Analyst Context

The report underlined that earlier hopes for rate cuts have been displaced by the consequences of higher oil prices linked to the Iran conflict. While the SARB attempted to convey a firm stance, it must navigate both slowing growth prospects and inflation risks that it views as tilted to the upside.

The combination of external pressures from US rate dynamics and domestic political uncertainty ahead of November’s local elections contributes to what Commerzbank describes as a persistently challenging environment for the South African Rand.