Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Wells Fargo Sees Further Upside in Semiconductors, Elevates AMD and Equipment Makers

Wells Fargo Sees Further Upside in Semiconductors, Elevates AMD and Equipment Makers

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Wells Fargo set out its 2026 semiconductor outlook with a broad slate of stock upgrades across chips, memory, and equipment.
  • AMD was designated the firm’s top pick, while Broadcom, Lam Research, KLA, Analog Devices, and Monolithic Power Systems all received Overweight ratings.
  • The bank now projects 2026 semiconductor industry revenue of $1.02 trillion, a 29 percent year-over-year increase, supported by AI infrastructure spending.

Strategy Framework and Sector View

Wells Fargo issued a wide-ranging series of upgrades on semiconductor names as part of its outlook for 2026, stating that the industry remains positioned for additional upside even after strong year-to-date gains.

The firm said its conclusions are based on several key indicators, including AI demand signals, a token-driven supply and demand model, and forecasts for wafer-fab equipment (WFE). These elements shaped both its stock selection and its projections for the broader chip cycle.

AMD Named Top Idea; Broadcom Upgraded

Within the group, Wells Fargo selected Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) as its preferred idea, citing an “expanding multi-GW MI450X pipeline, server CPU share gains, & embedded recovery.”

The bank also raised its rating on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Overweight and set a price target of $430. It argued that worries about Broadcom’s gross margins are “overdone” and highlighted “Google TPU upside + significant additional custom XPU ramps” as supportive drivers.

CompanyTicker / ExchangeWells Fargo ViewNotable Details
Advanced Micro DevicesNASDAQ:AMDTop pick“expanding multi-GW MI450X pipeline, server CPU share gains, & embedded recovery”
BroadcomNASDAQ:AVGOUpgraded to Overweight$430 price target; margin concerns “overdone”

Memory “Super-cycle” and EPS Targets

Wells Fargo reiterated its constructive stance on what it described as a “memory super-cycle.” It said Micron is on pace to achieve “+$40/sh EPS,” while SanDisk is projected to reach “> $30/sh EPS.” The firm framed these earnings paths as consistent with its bullish view on the memory upcycle.

CompanySegmentWells Fargo Commentary
MicronMemoryOn track to “+$40/sh EPS”
SanDiskMemoryProjected to move “to >$30/sh EPS”

Equipment Makers: AMAT Leads, Lam and KLA Upgraded

In semiconductor capital equipment, Wells Fargo reaffirmed Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) as its “top semi cap pick in 2026.” At the same time, it raised Lam Research and KLA to Overweight, expanding its positive stance across the equipment space.

The bank acknowledged that the equipment group is “a consensus long,” but argued that for Applied Materials, tightening supply-demand conditions underpin “a WFE acceleration in 2027.” On that basis, it increased its estimates for AMAT by an average of 10 percent.

CompanySegmentWells Fargo View
Applied MaterialsSemiconductor capital equipment“top semi cap pick in 2026”; estimates raised by an average of 10 percent
Lam ResearchSemiconductor capital equipmentUpgraded to Overweight
KLASemiconductor capital equipmentUpgraded to Overweight

Analog Names Benefit From Improving Sentiment

Wells Fargo extended its constructive view to analog chipmakers, lifting both Analog Devices and Monolithic Power Systems to Overweight. The firm said sentiment in this part of the market is starting to improve, supported by “relatively easy y/y comps” and the possibility of inventory replenishment.

Industry Outlook: 2026 Revenue Target and AI Tailwinds

Wells Fargo now projects that semiconductor industry revenue in 2026 will reach $1.02 trillion, representing a 29 percent increase year over year. The firm expects AI infrastructure to be a central driver of long-term capital deployment, reinforcing its positive stance across high-performance computing, memory, and equipment.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Titan Mining extends $40 million credit facility maturity dateTitan Mining extends $40 million credit facility maturity date Zinc concentrate producer Titan Mining Corporation said on Wednesday that it had extended the maturity date of its $40 million credit facility with National Bank of Canada.The maturity date of Titan Mining Corp's revolving credit […]
  • Nike shares gain the most in two weeks on Tuesday, company’s revenue figures outstrip market expectationsNike shares gain the most in two weeks on Tuesday, company’s revenue figures outstrip market expectations The largest footwear producer on a global scale, Nike Inc., reported higher-than-anticipated revenue and profit during the second quarter ending on November 30th, supported by higher demand in Greater China, Western Europe and emerging […]
  • Forex Market: USD/HUF daily forecastForex Market: USD/HUF daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session USD/HUF traded within the range of 231.75-233.33 and closed at 232.51, gaining 0.28% on a daily basis.At 7:59 GMT today USD/HUF was up 0.25% for the day to trade at 232.92. The pair breached all three key […]
  • Publicis Groupe SA share price up, merger with Omnicom collapsesPublicis Groupe SA share price up, merger with Omnicom collapses France-based Publicis Groupe SA and US rival Omnicom Group Inc. called off a $35-billion plan to merge and create the worlds biggest advertising company as the two parties failed to overcome major difficulties which slowed the process of […]
  • Spot Silver stabilizes near $33 after pullbackSpot Silver stabilizes near $33 after pullback Spot Silver has steadied near the $33.00 mark after recent pullback, as market players sought more clarity on US-China trade relations.US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said yesterday that many key US trade partners had made “very good” […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.4617-1.4781. The pair closed at 1.4664, shedding 0.24% compared to Mondays close. It has been the 151st drop in the past 277 trading days. The daily high has been the highest level since […]