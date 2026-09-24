Euro Nears Three-Month High Vs Pound on Upbeat Ifo Data

Key Moments

EUR/GBP trades around 0.8600, just under the three-month high of 0.8607, after a 0.3% rise this week.

Germany’s IFO Business Climate Index climbed to 89.9 in September, beating the 89.0 consensus and August’s 88.8.

BoE Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli indicated rates will need to rise if energy prices stay elevated and growth does not weaken.

Euro Outperforms Sterling Despite Wider USD Pressure

The Euro (EUR) is maintaining an advantage over the British Pound (GBP) on Thursday, with EUR/GBP trading near the 0.8600 handle and hovering just below the recent three-month high at 0.8607. The cross has advanced 0.3% so far this week. While both currencies have been struggling against the US Dollar (USD), stronger economic data from the Eurozone is helping to underpin the Euro and counterbalance hawkish commentary from the Bank of England (BoE).

Germany’s Ifo Data Points to Improving Business Sentiment

Fresh figures released earlier on Thursday showed a broad-based improvement in German business confidence. The German IFO Business Climate Index rose to 89.9 in September, up from 88.8 in August and ahead of market expectations for a more modest increase to 89.0.

Mirroring this improvement, the index gauging the current economic situation advanced to 89.5 from 88.5, while the expectations component climbed to 90.4 from 89.0. The expectations index reached its highest reading since February.

Indicator Period Actual Consensus Previous Release Time Frequency Source IFO – Business Climate Sep 2026 89.9 89 88.8 Thu Sep 24, 2026 08:00 Monthly IFO Institute IFO – Expectations Sep 2026 90.4 89.3 89.1 Thu Sep 24, 2026 08:00 Monthly IFO Institute

According to the IFO Institute, the manufacturing index increased again, driven in part by better expectations, particularly in the electrical equipment segment. However, surveyed companies reported a deterioration in current conditions and highlighted concerns over order backlogs. The report also cautioned that the key automotive industry is facing “a difficult terrain.” Beyond manufacturing, the services sector improved, whereas the construction index was described as largely unchanged.

BoE’s Lombardelli Flags Potential for Further Tightening

In the United Kingdom, BoE Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli adopted a distinctly hawkish tone, noting that the central bank will need to raise interest rates “if elevated energy prices persist” unless there is clear evidence that economic growth is weakening.

Lombardelli further stated that wage dynamics remain “too high to be consistent with the inflation target” although she sees no evidence so far of second-round effects. Despite the firm rhetoric, the immediate reaction in the Pound has been limited.

Market Pricing and Analysts’ Views on BoE Path

Commentary from analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman highlights that investors are still positioned for a robust tightening cycle, with “the swaps curve continu[ing] to imply about 100bps of BoE rate hikes in the next twelve months to 4.75%.” They argue that “the BoE may not need to tighten as much as markets expect,” citing several factors: “the UK economy is already operating below capacity, the Bank Rate at 3.75% is near the top of the BoE’s estimated 2% to 4% neutral range, and fiscal policy will likely turn more restrictive.”

IFO Indicators: Role and Latest Readings

The IFO – Business Climate index, released by the CESifo Group, is tracked closely as an early gauge of business conditions and expectations in Germany. The survey covers more than 7,000 companies and asks for assessments of the current business situation and short-term plans. Strong readings are generally associated with a supportive backdrop for the Euro, while lower figures are typically interpreted as negative for the currency.

The IFO – Expectations index, also compiled by the CESifo Group, focuses specifically on the six-month outlook. Companies classify their future prospects as better, the same, or worse. A more optimistic outlook from these business leaders and senior managers is seen as bullish for the Euro, whereas a more pessimistic stance is viewed as bearish.