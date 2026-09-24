Copper Holds $6.60 as Bulls & Bears Fight Near Highs

Key Moments

Copper last traded at $6.776 on the 5-hour chart, holding between $6.710 support and $6.830 resistance.

The broader uptrend remains intact above the 50-bar moving average at $6.618, even as short-term momentum has weakened.

Defined bullish and bearish trade setups show potential risk/reward ratios of up to 9.1 and 4.1, respectively, with both sides rated Medium confidence.

Trend Overview: Uptrend Intact, Momentum Fading

As of the latest 5-hour candle, copper is quoted at $6.776, trading within a tight range framed by support at $6.710 and resistance at $6.830. Price remains aligned with the broader uptrend, but the immediate tone has softened, and the next decisive break on either side of this band is poised to shape market direction into October.

The long-term bullish structure is still in place, with copper trading just above the 50-bar moving average at $6.618 and the SuperTrend indicator continuing to validate the upward bias. However, the short-term picture is considerably less robust: price is positioned below both the 20-bar moving average and the Tenkan-sen, implying that sellers currently hold the upper hand in the near term.

Metric Level / Description Latest price (5-hour chart) $6.776 (candle still forming) All-time high (recent) $6.9285 Pullback from recent high About 2% off highs 50-bar moving average $6.618 Bearish engulfing signal Flagged at $6.9025

A bearish engulfing formation identified at $6.9025 highlighted a shift in control toward sellers. At the same time, MACD is showing a negative histogram, underscoring the downside pressure. Trading volumes are tailing off, which may both limit further immediate weakness and signal a broader lack of conviction from both bulls and bears.

Key Levels and Trade Parameters

The market is currently defined by a set of clearly identified tactical levels that frame bullish and bearish strategies, stops, and targets.

Entry Strategy Bias Entry Detail Bullish – Aggressive $6.720 reversal candle Bullish – Conservative $6.835 close above Tenkan-sen Bearish – Aggressive $6.750 micro-break Bearish – Conservative $6.700 close below Fib support

Stops and Targets Bias Stop Level Targets Bullish $6.680 $6.850, $6.928, $7.083 Bearish $6.835 $6.618, $6.575, $6.400

Risk/Reward, Confidence, and Profile Bias Risk/Reward (up to) Confidence / Best For Bullish 9.1 Medium (M); Countertrend traders, Breakout chasers Bearish 4.1 Medium (M); Momentum shorts, Range traders

The bullish approach focuses on evidence of renewed demand emerging near $6.720 or on a confirmed break above $6.835. In this scenario, a stop placed at $6.680 is intended to guard against a decisive failure of support.

On the downside, a breach of the $6.710-$6.700 band is viewed as a potential trigger for deeper losses, while resistance in the $6.830-$6.835 zone plays a central role in capping risk for short positions.

Range Dynamics and Potential Traps

With price action oscillating between $6.730 and $6.830, the market is currently trading in a narrow consolidation pocket often associated with erratic and directionless movement. This area is characterized as a “no-trade” zone, where frequent reversals and whipsaws tend to erode returns for participants who lack patience.

Zone / Feature Level / Description Support cluster $6.710 (Fibonacci/Ichimoku/Kijun-sen) – multi-indicator support area, firm but not unbreakable Bear trap risk Fast dips below $6.710 that quickly reverse are flagged as “fakeout” behavior Resistance band $6.830-$6.850 (Tenkan-sen/20-SMA) – repeatedly challenging for buyers to overcome

This structure introduces the risk of false breakdowns near $6.710, where short-lived moves lower may be swiftly reversed. On the topside, the $6.830-$6.850 resistance band, reinforced by both the Tenkan-sen and the 20-period simple moving average, has been acting as a durable ceiling on rallies.

Strategic Takeaways for Traders

The current copper setup underlines the importance of situational awareness and disciplined risk control in a trending but consolidating market.