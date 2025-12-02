Barclays Sees Cloudflare Poised for Exceptional Multi-Year Growth

Key Moments

Barclays began coverage of Cloudflare with an Overweight rating and a $235 price target. In addition, the bank highlighted Cloudflare’s ability to sustain nearly 30% annual growth over the next three years.

Cloudflare’s unified global network across more than 335 cities, touching about 20% of global webpages, underpins four key product “Acts” that drive its long-term strategy.

Revenue targets of $3 billion by the fourth quarter of 2026 and $5 billion by late 2028 translate to a 27-30% CAGR that Barclays considers credible.

Barclays Launches Coverage With Bullish Outlook

Barclays initiated coverage on Cloudflare with an Overweight rating and a $235 price target. TThe firm also stated that Cloudflare’s global network and expanding product range give it a rare position among large-cap software companies. This enables the company to maintain nearly 30% annual growth over the next three years.

Barclays noted that Cloudflare offers a tool to prevent bot crawlers from accessing content without proper authorization or payment. This helps website operators monetize interactions with AI firms that want to access and train on their content.

Global Network Underpins Four-Act Product Strategy

The bank highlighted Cloudflare’s architecture as a key differentiator. Moreover, the company operates a unified network across more than 335 cities. It touches roughly 20% of global webpages. This infrastructure forms the foundation for four product “Acts,” which Barclays identifies as central to Cloudflare’s long-term growth.

These Acts cover several areas, including application performance and edge computing. One Act focuses on a developing product for an AI-driven “no-click” search environment. Together, they link Cloudflare to key structural themes, such as cloud adoption, cybersecurity modernization, AI workloads, and changing online search behavior.

Cloudflare Growth Drivers (“Acts”) Description (as characterized in the article) Act 1 Application performance, DDoS mitigation, and web application firewall tools Act 2 SASE security services Act 3 Edge compute capabilities Act 4 Emerging offering geared toward an AI-driven “no-click” search world

Revenue Mix Shifts Beyond Core Application Security

Barclays estimated that Act 1, which covers performance tools, DDoS protection, and web application firewalls, accounts for about 85% of Cloudflare’s 2024 revenue. However, the firm expects the revenue mix to shift as Acts 2 and 3, including SASE security and edge computing, grow faster.

The bank observed that Cloudflare doubled its share of the application performance and security market since 2021, now exceeding 8%. Barclays also noted that the company has strong share-gain potential in SASE and edge computing, which have much larger total addressable markets.

Ambitious Revenue Targets and Margin Outlook

Cloudflare targets $3 billion in annualized revenue by Q4 2026 and $5 billion by late 2028. Barclays calculated that this represents a 27–30% compound annual growth rate. The analysts consider these targets credible, pointing to accelerating bookings, stronger “pool-of-funds” contracts, and wider adoption of multiple products.

Regarding profitability, Barclays expects Cloudflare to finish FY25 with non-GAAP EBIT margins of roughly 14%. The firm noted that this trajectory keeps Cloudflare above the “Rule of 40.” Meanwhile, management focuses on growth rather than aggressive margin expansion in the medium term.

Valuation Viewed as Supported by Growth Durability

Barclays acknowledged that Cloudflare trades at a premium valuation. Even so, the bank noted that investors often pay higher multiples for software companies able to deliver steady 30% growth, including ServiceNow, Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and Zscaler.

Barclays’ $235 price target implies roughly 20 times enterprise value to sales on its 2028 forecasts. The analysts argued that this level is warranted by Cloudflare’s potential to sustain strong growth and expand margins over the long term.