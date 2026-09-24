Boeing Order Prospects Dim as US-China Summit Looms

Key Moments

Focus has shifted from a new large Chinese aircraft order to closing a previously announced 200-jet deal, according to people briefed on the talks.

Boeing has been largely excluded from fresh Chinese orders since 2017, while Airbus has expanded in the market.

The United States and China have agreed to extend their trade truce by two months beyond its Nov. 10 expiry.

China Order Expectations Scale Back

Anticipation that Boeing would secure a substantial new order from China has cooled ahead of a Thursday meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Reuters reported.

Instead of pursuing commitments for hundreds of additional jets, Boeing is now concentrating on bringing a previously announced 200-aircraft agreement to completion, according to Reuters, which cited two people familiar with the situation.

From Major Expansion Hopes to Deal Finalization

The individuals cited by Reuters said discussions remain fluid, but the company’s priority is to lock in the May agreement rather than chase a broader package involving many more planes.

The May deal had been seen as an initial step toward re-establishing Boeing’s foothold in the Chinese market. Boeing has effectively been shut out of new Chinese orders since 2017, while rival Airbus has strengthened its position in the country.

Forecasts from Boeing and Airbus indicate that China is expected to need about 9,000 new aircraft by 2045.

Earlier Hopes for a Much Larger Package

Expectations for a significantly larger transaction had risen earlier this year after Boeing, Chinese, and U.S. officials discussed a possible order for up to 500 aircraft, Reuters reported.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg later referred to the 200-jet deal as an initial tranche. However, he has recently downplayed the likelihood of securing another substantial order in the near term.

Summit Agenda Shifts Beyond Aviation

According to Reuters, the upcoming summit is anticipated to concentrate more on extending the broader U.S.-China trade truce, managing AI-related safeguards, Taiwan arms sales, and agreements covering key commodities such as soybeans and rare earths.

Reuters cited China specialist Scott Kennedy of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in outlining these priorities.

Status of the May Aircraft Agreement

Despite the tempered expectations for fresh commitments, there are indications that parts of the May agreement are moving forward.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said this week that roughly 140 of the aircraft orders are in solid condition, with another 10 being finalized.

One source told Reuters that if the relevant contracts are completed in time, details related to part of the May deal could still be unveiled during the Trump-Xi summit.

Aspect Details Previously announced deal size 200 aircraft (May agreement) Orders in good shape About 140 Orders being finalized Another 10 Potential earlier discussion size As many as 500 aircraft China’s projected aircraft need About 9,000 new aircraft by 2045

Trade Truce Extension Provides Broader Backdrop

The talks over Boeing’s China business are taking place against the backdrop of an extended U.S.-China trade truce.

The United States and China have agreed to prolong the truce by two months beyond its Nov. 10 expiration, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday.