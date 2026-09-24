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Home » Stock Market News » Amazon Wins Satellite Network Permit in Vietnam

Amazon Wins Satellite Network Permit in Vietnam

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Vietnam’s technology ministry has authorized Amazon to provide low-orbit satellite telecommunications services in the country, according to VnExpress.
  • Vietnamese Technology Minister Vu Hai Quan presented the license to an Amazon representative at an event in New York, attended by President To Lam.
  • The license allows Amazon Kuiper Vietnam to build a private satellite-based telecommunications network to test satellite Internet equipment produced in Vietnam.

Regulatory Approval in Vietnam

Investing.com — Amazon has secured approval from Vietnam’s technology ministry to operate low-orbit satellite telecommunications services in the country, according to VnExpress.

The authorization marks a key regulatory milestone for the company’s satellite connectivity ambitions in the Vietnamese market.

License Presentation in New York

The license was formally handed to an Amazon representative by Vietnamese Technology Minister Vu Hai Quan during an event held in New York. President To Lam was also present at the ceremony, underscoring the significance of the agreement from the Vietnamese side.

Scope and Purpose of the Authorization

Under the authorization, Amazon Kuiper Vietnam is permitted to create a private telecommunications network using satellite connections. This network is designated for the testing of satellite Internet equipment that is manufactured in Vietnam.

EntityRole / Authorization
AmazonAuthorized to operate low-orbit satellite telecommunications services in Vietnam
Amazon Kuiper VietnamAllowed to establish a private satellite-based telecommunications network
Vietnamese Technology MinistryIssued the satellite telecom license
Vu Hai QuanVietnamese Technology Minister who presented the license
To LamPresident of Vietnam present at the licensing ceremony
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