Carlyle Acquires Edelweiss’ Nido Home Finance Unit

Carlyle Group agreed to invest a total of 21 billion rupees ($232 million) in Nido Home Finance.

Funds affiliated with Carlyle Asia Partners will purchase a 45% stake in Nido from Edelweiss via a secondary transaction.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals from the Reserve Bank of India, National Housing Bank, and the Competition Commission of India.

Transaction Structure and Investment Details

Carlyle Group plans to acquire a majority interest in Nido Home Finance, a housing finance subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services, through a total investment commitment of 21 billion rupees ($232 million), as disclosed by Edelweiss in a filing to stock exchanges.

As part of the agreement, investment vehicles associated with Carlyle Asia Partners will buy a 45% equity stake in Nido from Edelweiss in a secondary share purchase. In addition to the secondary transaction, Carlyle will inject fresh capital of 15 billion rupees directly into Nido through a primary equity infusion.

Nido Home Finance Profile

Nido Home Finance operates as a housing finance company and currently oversees assets totaling 48.04 billion rupees. The new capital from Carlyle is structured to strengthen Nido’s balance sheet through the primary infusion while also transferring a significant ownership stake from Edelweiss via the secondary sale.

Item Amount / Detail Total Carlyle investment 21 billion rupees ($232 million) Secondary purchase stake 45% of Nido Home Finance Primary equity capital infusion 15 billion rupees Nido assets under management 48.04 billion rupees

Regulatory Approvals Pending

The completion of the transaction remains contingent on receiving approvals from key Indian regulators. These include the Reserve Bank of India, the National Housing Bank, and the Competition Commission of India. The transaction can only be finalized once these clearances have been obtained.