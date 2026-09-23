GBP Drops to 1.33 as UK Borrowing & Fed Tone Press FX

Key Moments

GBP/USD trades around 1.3310 in early European hours on Wednesday as sellers dominate.

UK public sector borrowing reaches £18.27 billion in August, pushing the April-August deficit to £77.3 billion.

Fed’s Collins signals support for a more restrictive policy stance, reinforcing support for the US Dollar.

Fiscal Concerns Drag on Pound as GBP/USD Slips

GBP/USD is under pressure in early European trading on Wednesday, trading near 1.3310 as renewed selling interest hits the pair. The British Pound is losing ground against the US Dollar as investors react to a deteriorating UK fiscal position, adding to the challenges facing UK Chancellor John Healey ahead of his first budget.

The latest figures from the UK Office for National Statistics on Tuesday showed that public sector borrowing climbed to £18.27 billion in August. This outcome exceeded the market expectation of £15.35 billion, compared with £2.04 billion in July. The August result came in above forecasts and has contributed to a cumulative deficit of £77.3 billion between April and August, which is £8.1 billion higher than the Office for Budget Responsibility’s projection.

As borrowing rises, the Chancellor is expected to face mounting pressure at next month’s budget to either increase taxes or rein in spending. According to the report, climbing borrowing costs linked to the Iran war and weaker economic growth have erased nearly £12 billion of the UK government’s fiscal headroom.

UK Fiscal Backdrop Takes Center Stage

Strategists at Scotiabank emphasize that investors remain highly focused on the UK’s fiscal trajectory. They note that “the UK’s fiscal outlook remains a primary concern for markets as the government prepares its budget in advance of the October 28 release.” This sustained attention to fiscal risk is shaping trading dynamics for the Pound as markets await more precise details on forthcoming budget measures and what they could mean for GBP/USD.

Fed Rhetoric Supports the Dollar

On the US side, expectations that interest rates could move higher or remain elevated are offering support to the Greenback and acting as a counterweight to the Pound. Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Tuesday that

“ I now see an increased likelihood of future scenarios in which inflation remains notably above 2%.”

Kieran Williams, head of Asia FX at Intouch Capital Markets, commented that

“ The dollar’s support from rates looks durable, but futures already price more tightening than the Fed’s own projections, so the dollar now needs the data to confirm it.”

Collins Signals Bias Toward Tighter Fed Policy

Fed’s Collins delivered a more hawkish message, with an FXS Speechtracker score of 8.1 versus a historical average of 6.6, reflecting heightened concern that inflation could remain above the 2% target. Her explicit backing of last week’s rate increase, along with her focus on upside inflation risks and a stronger labor market, points to a readiness to keep policy tight until PRICE STABILITY is credibly restored. Her comment that a “somewhat more restrictive” FEDERAL FUNDS RATE is needed supports the view that the DOLLAR will continue to benefit from expectations of a higher-for-longer rate path.

The FXS Fed Sentiment Index increased by 0.53 points to 150.49, remaining firmly in hawkish territory and comfortably above the neutral reading of 100. This combination of an elevated index level and a stronger-than-average speech score signals that Fed communication is leaning further toward a sustained tightening bias, a setting that typically underpins the DOLLAR against the EURO and YEN.

GBP/USD Technical Picture: Bearish Tone with Stretched Momentum

From a technical standpoint, the daily chart shows GBP/USD pressing against the lower Bollinger Band, maintaining a bearish short-term structure while trading below both the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) and the Bollinger middle band. The 14-day Relative Strength Index stands at 30.8, hovering near oversold territory. This suggests that selling pressure is extended but still in line with a downside-leaning environment as long as the price remains capped beneath the clustered resistance levels overhead.

Technical Level Indicator Value Initial resistance 100-day SMA 1.3432 Next resistance Bollinger middle band 1.3475 Broader resistance Upper Bollinger Band 1.3640 Immediate support / pivot Lower Bollinger Band 1.3315

On the upside, the first resistance is located at the 100-day SMA at 1.3432, followed by the Bollinger middle band at 1.3475. If a corrective rebound gains traction, the upper Bollinger Band near 1.3640 could serve as a wider cap. On the downside, the lower Bollinger Band at 1.3315 is acting as the immediate pivot. A decisive break below this threshold would leave the pair vulnerable to further declines toward lower support areas that are not yet specified by the current indicator configuration.