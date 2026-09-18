NKE Slips as Analyst Cuts Target & Mbappe Leaves for On

Key Moments

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) slipped 0.8% in pre-market trading to $36.07 amid fresh analyst pressure and competitive headlines.

UBS lowered its price target on Nike to $42 from $48, citing deteriorating global sales trends and projecting fiscal 2027 EPS below consensus.

Nike hit a new 52-week low of $35.72 as it approaches removal from the S&P 100 before the open on September 21, after an approximately 80% market cap decline over five years.

Pre-Market Drop Driven by Company-Specific Headwinds

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) traded lower in pre-open action, falling 0.8% to $36.07, as investors reacted to a negative analyst revision and a notable competitive announcement that weighed on sentiment across the sportswear space.

The broader equity backdrop offered little support, with the S&P 500 described as essentially unchanged and the Dow Jones only slightly weaker. As a result, the latest move in Nike shares appeared driven primarily by stock-specific developments rather than broader market forces.

UBS Cuts Price Target on Weaker Sales Trends

UBS reduced its price target on Nike to $42 from $48 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The firm reported that its recent channel checks pointed to a deterioration in Nike’s global sales growth trend over the past three months.

According to UBS, softness has emerged across multiple parts of Nike’s business, including U.S. and European direct-to-consumer operations, European wholesale activity, and China. The note also highlighted elevated promotional intensity as another pressure point.

UBS View on Nike Detail Rating Neutral Previous price target $48 New price target $42 Key concerns Deteriorating global sales growth; weakness in U.S. and European DTC, European wholesale, and China; elevated promotions

Disappointing Fiscal 2027 EPS Outlook

The UBS report also acted as a warning ahead of upcoming earnings. The bank’s analysts projected that Nike will miss Q1 fiscal 2027 earnings per share by 5 cents. For Q2 fiscal 2027, they estimated an implied EPS range of 31 to 43 cents, which they noted is well below the Street consensus of 53 cents.

These forecasts added to investor concerns around Nike’s earnings trajectory and margin profile, reinforcing the negative reaction in the share price before the market open.

On Holding Signs Kylian Mbappé, Challenging Nike in Football

Sentiment toward Nike was further hit by a competitive announcement from Swiss sportswear company On Holding. The firm revealed it had signed French football star Kylian Mbappé as a global brand ambassador and product development partner.

This agreement marked On Holding’s entry into the global football market and represented a direct challenge to Nike’s long-standing strength in that category. Nike shares moved lower alongside the news as investors assessed the potential impact of a rising rival targeting a key sport and high-profile athlete.

Index Removal and Stock Performance Add to Pressure

Nike’s latest slide came as the stock continued to trade under the cloud of its imminent removal from the S&P 100 before the open on September 21. The index change follows an approximately 80% decline in the company’s market capitalization over the past five years.

The stock has also been identified as the Dow’s worst performer in 2026. In today’s pre-market session, Nike set a new 52-week low at $35.72, underscoring the extent of recent weakness.

Nike Share and Index Metrics Figure Pre-market price move -0.8% Pre-market price level $36.07 52-week low (pre-market) $35.72 S&P 100 status Set for removal before the open on September 21 Market cap change over five years Approximately -80%

Focus Shifts to CEO Elliott Hill’s Turnaround Plan

The combination of a lower analyst target, a meaningful new challenge from a fast-growing competitor, and the symbolic impact of losing S&P 100 membership has created a difficult backdrop for Nike shares ahead of the next earnings release.

Against this setting, investor attention is increasingly directed toward whether CEO Elliott Hill’s turnaround strategy can gain traction. The company is scheduled to report earnings on October 1, which is shaping up as a key moment for market participants evaluating Nike’s recovery prospects.