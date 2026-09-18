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Home » Stock Market News » INTU Shares Lag as FY27 Growth Targets Face Skepticism

INTU Shares Lag as FY27 Growth Targets Face Skepticism

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Intuit Inc (INTU) is trading at $313.45 in pre-market, up 0.10% as of 7:31 AM EDT.
  • Management reaffirmed fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $23.28B–$23.51B, targeting 9%–10% growth, with uneven performance expected across business units.
  • Shares are down 53.61% over one year, even as FinQL’s model indicates 63.9% fair-value upside based on its forward P/E assessment.

Post-Analyst Day Trading Snapshot

Investing.com reports that Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is changing hands at $313.45 in pre-market trading, a 0.10% gain as of 7:31 AM EDT. The latest regular-session close stood at $313.13 as of September 17 at 3:59 PM EDT.

Management’s 2027 Targets Emphasize Growth, Not Guarantees

During its analyst event, Intuit’s leadership reiterated its outlook for fiscal 2027, projecting revenue between $23.28 billion and $23.51 billion. This range points to anticipated top-line expansion of 9%–10%.

The roadmap highlights differing growth trajectories across the company’s segments. Global Business Solutions is projected to increase revenue by 13%–14%. In contrast, TurboTax is expected to deliver a more modest 2%–3% growth rate. Mailchimp is flagged as the soft spot in the portfolio, with revenue forecasts ranging from flat to down 1%. These targets were reiterated in commentary dated September 17, 2026.

Segment / MetricOutlook / Data Point
Fiscal 2027 total revenue$23.28B–$23.51B (9%–10% growth)
Global Business SolutionsExpected growth of 13%–14%
TurboTaxGuided to 2%–3% growth
MailchimpRevenue expected to be flat to down 1%

Strategic Shift: Volume Over Near-Term Monetization

Intuit is clearly leaning toward expanding its customer base rather than extracting maximum revenue per tax filer. The company is positioning Credit Karma Tax to appeal to more price-sensitive users, while reserving TurboTax for customers with more complex tax situations and those seeking assisted services. Commentary dated September 18, 2026 indicates that this approach may help rebuild market share, but it could also weigh on near-term monetization per customer.

AI Strategy: Means to an End, Not the Destination

The company is framing artificial intelligence as a tool to support customer acquisition and engagement, not as the ultimate objective. The emphasis is on ensuring that AI capabilities translate into tangible improvements: higher conversion in tax products, stronger uptake of QuickBooks, and improved customer lifetime value.

Mizuho highlights opportunities in Assisted Tax, Money, and Mid-Market offerings. According to its view, these areas collectively account for roughly 30% of Intuit’s revenue and are expanding at rates above 30%. The bullish scenario suggests that these fast-growing businesses could compensate for a slower trajectory in the core tax franchise. This perspective was outlined in commentary dated September 18, 2026.

Market Skepticism and Mixed Technical Signals

Despite management’s reaffirmed guidance, investor caution remains elevated. The stock has suffered notable price damage, with shares down 53.61% over the past year. Technical indicators reflect the uncertainty: the most recent daily chart reading shows a Strong Sell signal, while the weekly chart is characterized as Neutral.

Analyst opinions are also divided. Evercore has maintained a price target of $400, and Mizuho has kept its target at $430. At the same time, several other analysts have reduced their targets or downgraded the stock, citing subdued expectations for the tax business.

Valuation View: Potential Upside Hinges on Customer Growth

Valuation metrics have compressed, making the shares appear less demanding on a forward-looking basis. Data from FinQL shows a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7x as of July 31, 2026. The same model points to 63.9% upside to fair value as of September 18 at 7:34 AM EDT.

Valuation / Performance MetricFigure
1-year share price performance-53.61%
Latest regular-session close$313.13 (as of September 17, 3:59 PM EDT)
Pre-market price$313.45, up 0.10% (as of 7:31 AM EDT)
Forward P/E (FinQL, as of July 31, 2026)13.7x
FinQL implied fair-value upside63.9% (as of September 18, 7:34 AM EDT)

These metrics point to a potentially attractive entry point, but only if Intuit can reignite customer growth across its franchises.

Investment Takeaway: Repairing Trust, Awaiting Proof

The event is characterized as a step toward restoring credibility rather than a decisive catalyst for a re-rating. Future validation is expected to come from concrete indicators such as growth in DIY tax customers, increased QuickBooks adoption, and clear evidence that AI investments are enhancing unit economics instead of simply improving the narrative.

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