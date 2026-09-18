ETSY Rallies as Upgrades & Accelerating Metrics Lift Stock

Key Moments

Etsy stock rose 1.5% in pre-open trading after BTIG upgraded the shares to Buy with a $90 price target, implying roughly 24% upside.

BTIG’s move followed Oppenheimer’s September 15 upgrade to Outperform, also with a $90 price target, citing product and engagement improvements.

Etsy’s Q2 2026 results featured 7.5% year-over-year GMS growth to $2.6 billion and EPS of $0.98, about 31% above consensus, alongside a $2 billion buyback authorization.

Fresh BTIG Upgrade Drives Pre-Market Gain

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) advanced 1.5% in pre-market trading after BTIG raised its rating on the stock from Neutral to Buy and introduced a $90 price objective. The firm argued that the recent decline in Etsy’s share price has removed the valuation premium it had been trading at relative to peers, creating an estimated 24% upside from current levels.

BTIG highlighted three constructive factors underpinning its more positive stance and stated that the stock’s risk-reward profile has significantly improved compared with its prior downgrade in July, which had been largely based on valuation considerations.

Oppenheimer’s Earlier Upgrade Adds Momentum

The latest BTIG call arrives shortly after Oppenheimer raised its rating on Etsy to Outperform on September 15, also assigning a $90 price target. Analyst Jason Helfstein cited enhancements in artificial intelligence-driven search, ongoing product upgrades, and stronger app engagement and conversion trends as the core reasons for his optimistic view.

According to Oppenheimer’s proprietary web traffic work, non-app buyer activity appeared to be stabilizing in the third quarter, suggesting Etsy may be positioned to reach the upper end of its gross merchandise sales guidance range.

Solid Q2 2026 Fundamentals Underpin Analyst Confidence

Analyst optimism has been reinforced by Etsy’s recent fundamental performance. In Q2 2026, gross merchandise sales climbed 7.5% year-over-year to $2.6 billion, marking the third straight quarter of accelerating growth. Earnings per share came in at $0.98, surpassing consensus expectations by approximately 31%.

Following the sale of Depop, the company authorized a $2 billion share repurchase plan, a move that signals management’s confidence in the underlying marketplace strategy and capital allocation framework.

Metric Q2 2026 Result Commentary Gross Merchandise Sales (GMS) $2.6 billion Up 7.5% year-over-year; third consecutive quarter of acceleration Earnings Per Share (EPS) $0.98 Beat consensus by approximately 31% Share Repurchase Authorization $2 billion Approved following the sale of Depop BTIG Rating/Target Buy / $90 Upgrade from Neutral; roughly 24% implied upside Oppenheimer Rating/Target Outperform / $90 Upgrade on September 15

Broader Market Backdrop and Investor Sentiment

The broader equity market has been modestly supportive, with the S&P 500 up 0.2% and the Nasdaq higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading, providing a mild tailwind to sentiment around growth-oriented names such as Etsy.

Taken together, the new Buy rating from BTIG, the still-influential upgrade from Oppenheimer, and Etsy’s improving fundamental story – characterized by accelerating GMS, cost discipline, and a sizable buyback – have bolstered investor confidence in the company’s near-term prospects. This combination has helped push the shares toward the upper end of their recent trading range.